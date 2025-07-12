Plateau Mob Killings: Police Re-arraign 20 Suspects 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Police Command yesterday re-arraigned 20 suspects in connection with the June 20, 2025, killings of 12 travellers in Mangun, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.



Twenty-two suspects were earlier arraigned on Thursday, but the defense counsel, Garuba Pwul who argued that two of them were minors and could not be exposed to such a trial.

Pwul said that the two suspects in question were 13 and 17 years old, and the law does not allow minors to be exposed to such proceedings. The defense counsel asked the court for time to file an objection.

Responding to the defense counsel’s position, the prosecuting counsel argued that since two of the suspects were below 18, their names should be expunged, and the remaining 20 suspects be made to take their plea.

Commenting on the arguments presented by both counsels, the presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyon, ruled that it was safer not to take their plea on Thursday, instead, an amended plea would be taken on Friday, excluding the minors.

Justice Ngyon therefore ordered the accused persons to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to yesterday to enable the prosecutor amend the charges.

The remaining 20 suspects were brought before the court yesterday on a four-count charge, including criminal conspiracy, causing grievous bodily harm, and culpable homicide. The charges are in violation of Section 59, 313 and 189 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law of 2017.

According to the prosecution, led by Samuel Idowu Ikutanwa, Officer-in-Charge of Legal, Plateau State Police Command, the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offenses and armed themselves with dangerous weapons—including firearms, cutlasses, machetes, and petrol.

They were accused of launching an attack that left 21 individuals with varying degrees of injuries. The prosecution further stated that the suspects set an 18-seater vehicle ablaze, killing 12 persons.

All 20 accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the plea, the prosecution requested an adjournment for a case management hearing.

The defense counsel did not oppose the application but presented a motion for bail. However, the motion could not be heard as the prosecution had only just been served with the application during the proceedings.

Justice Ngyon adjourned the matter to October 13, 2025 for case management hearing while the suspects have been ordered to remain in the custody of the Jos Custodial Centre.