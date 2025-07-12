Olumide Olayomi Now Executive Director/Vice President, Government and External Affairs at Cavista Holdings

Raheem Akingbolu

Cavista Holdings has announced the promotion of Olumide Olayomi to the position of Executive Director/Vice President, Government, and External Affairs. According to the management of the company, the strategic appointment reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to deepening institutional partnerships and reinforcing its leadership with experienced professionals who share its mission of creating value and transforming lives across Africa.

Olayomi, who previously served as Cavista’s Director of Government and External Affairs, is a highly respected governance advisor and institutional strategist with over three decades of experience across Nigeria’s public and private sectors. He is known for his ability to navigate complex policy environments and for aligning government, business, and community interests.

With academic grounding in Geography and Planning and executive education from institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Mr. Olayomi has held pivotal roles throughout his career. These include serving as Head of Government and Community Relations at Etisalat (now 9mobile), leading Corporate Services at Churchgate Group, and advising on policy as Special Assistant to the Secretary to the Lagos State Government.

In 2016, he was appointed Sole Administrator of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, where he provided leadership for over one million residents, emphasizing transparency, service delivery, and institutional reform.

His private sector expertise also extends to his role as Head of Strategy and Operations at Olivestrength Nigeria Ltd., and as a long-standing advisor on governance, intergovernmental coordination, and public sector performance.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Olayomi chairs Omonide Farms Ltd., and is a Fellow of LEAD International (a Rockefeller Foundation initiative), a Justice of the Peace, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered). He has made notable contributions to Lagos State’s tax reform and has participated in several global leadership forums.

“Olumide is a consummate professional who works tirelessly to lead our Government and External Affairs team at Cavista Holdings,” said John Olajide, Chairman of Cavista Holdings. “His promotion is a testament to his strategic leadership and the respect he commands across our organization. I have full confidence in his continued impact.”

Cavista Holdings congratulates Mr. Olayomi on this well-earned advancement and looks forward to his ongoing contributions as the organization strengthens its pan-African footprint and global partnerships.