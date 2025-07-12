NGO Moves to Empower Nigerian Girls

Emmanuel Otaru

Determined to groom the girl-child to become the next generation of transformative leaders, Sisters Keepers (SK), a global non-profit organisation, said it has launched applications for the Black Girls in the Lead (B.GILD) 2025 programme.

According to the organisation, The Black Girls in the Lead (B.GILD) programme which will close application on July 15, 2025 is a life-changing, global initiative that builds leadership, confidence, and community impact skills in Black girls across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Jamaica, Burundi, the UK, and the U.S.

The Transformative Leadership and Empowerment Initiative is designed for Black girls aged 12 to 18, with Nigeria being at the forefront of the initiative.

In 2024, during the programme’s groundbreaking pilot year, Mercy Ekoojo Zekeli, an inspiring 18-year-old from Nigeria, emerged as one of the international winners of B.GILD.

Her award-winning community service project, ‘End Tuberculosis Spread’, addressed a critical health issue affecting underserved communities. Mercy was honoured with global recognition, essential learning tools, and an educational scholarship of $750 to further her studies and expand her impact.

Commenting about her achievement, Zekeli said, “B.GILD programme helped her find the confidence she didn’t know she had.”

Zekeli said the programme made her realise that her voice matters and her actions even more.

Her story is a shining example of what’s possible when young Nigerian girls are equipped with tools, mentorship, and a global platform to lead.

Violet Pearson, founder/President of Sisters Keepers, said the programme is more than a leadership programme but a movement rooted in mental health, sisterhood, equity, and community transformation.

Pearson said that through B.GILD, Nigerian girls are not only stepping up, they are standing out.

According to Pearson, this year, Sisters Keepers aims to reach even more girls across Nigeria by working hand in hand with schools, educators, and local mentors to identify girls with the passion and potential to lead.

“Last year, we watched Nigerian girls show up with power, brilliance, and courage. As we expand, we look forward to inspiring, supporting, equipping, engaging, and unleashing the next generation of young women leaders,” she said.

Commenting further, she said with six weeks of hybrid training, participants engage in leadership development, mental health awareness, mentorship, and community service, culminating in a passion project addressing local challenges aligned with global goals.

The programme concludes with the B.GILD Summer Institute, a one-week leadership camp hosted in Ghana, where top participants from each country connect, collaborate, and grow through immersive training and cross-cultural exchange.

On her part, Velma Tseli, 2024 participant, said she left the Summer Institute believing in her ability to lead change not just in her community, but across borders.

Pearson noted that participants will enjoy six Weeks of Leadership & Mental Health Training, One-on-One & Group Mentorship, A Passion Project to Serve Their Community, and A Chance to Represent Nigeria at the Summer Institute in Ghana

Other things participants will enjoy include Awards, Digital Tools and Global Recognition

The programme is open to Black girls aged 12–18, residing in Nigeria, people that are Passionate about leadership, service, and social impact and also available to fully participate in all programme components

“Sisters Keepers invites the public to get involved and make an impact in one of four key ways: Become a Mentor Guide a girl’s leadership journey; Donate Support our $30,000 campaign to expand access for girls from underserved communities and Partner by Joining as a sponsor or community partner and Share – Spread the word to girls, families, and educators across Nigeria.

She urged educators, donors, mentors, or friends, saying that they need to know that they have a role to play in raising the next generation of bold, brilliant Black girl leaders.