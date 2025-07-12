Nestlé Nigeria Collaborates with FG To Drive Nationwide Water Quality Campaign

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure safer water for all Nigerians, Nestlé Nigeria is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to launch a

National Water Quality Advocacy Campaign aimed at raising awareness, educating communities, and mobilising multi-stakeholder action around water safety and sustainable water practices.

The collaboration, announced in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Nestlé and members of the Organized Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), reinforces the government’s commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through improved access to clean water and sanitation.

At the meeting, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, welcomed the partnership, noting its importance in tackling persistent public health threats such as cholera and diarrhea while also addressing challenges related to flooding and climate resilience.

He assured the ministry’s full support for Nestlé’s campaign and pledged timely collaboration to deliver impactful results.

“The ministry is committed to working with Nestlé Nigeria to improve water quality across the country. This partnership is in line with our mission to ensure safe water access and support the health and well-being of all Nigerians.”

Speaking on the company’s role, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, said: “Water is essential to life, yet millions of Nigerians remain at risk due to unsafe water sources. Our campaign is not just about raising awareness, it’s about shifting behaviours and building partnerships that deliver lasting impact. We’re working across communities, industries, and institutions to help close the knowledge gap, improve

water safety, and support national health outcomes.”

She emphasised that the campaign rests on three pillars: building awareness and knowledge, engaging stakeholders at all levels, and driving long-term, sustainable action.

Providing additional perspective, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, National Coordinator of OPS-WASH, shared details of the initiative’s community reach.

“We are taking a long-term, impact-led approach. In Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, 16 communities will benefit from water quality interventions, while eight communities in Agbara, Ogun State, are also included. In addition, two agricultural communities will receive water harvesting systems to support irrigation and food production.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the ministry and OPS-WASH, reaffirming cross-sector commitment to accelerating access to clean, safe water for all Nigerians.