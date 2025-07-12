  • Saturday, 12th July, 2025

NELFUND: Monthly Upkeep Disbursement for Students Resumes with 3,600 Beneficiaries

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the successful commencement of monthly upkeep disbursements to student beneficiaries.

NELFUND, in a statement yesterday, stated the disbursement is for beneficiaries who have updated their bank account details from digital wallet platforms to commercial bank accounts.

Director, Strategic Communications in NELFUND, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi who signed the statement, noted that over 3,600 students who previously registered with digital-only banking platforms have successfully received their backlog of upkeep payments after updating their details to conventional commercial bank accounts on the NELFUND portal.

She asked students who are yet to receive their upkeep payments and are still using digital wallet accounts and are advised to raise a support ticket via the official NELFUND portal to request access to update their bank details.

“Alternatively, students may report through the IT office of their institution, which will compile and forward all related cases to NELFUND for resolution,” she added.

NELFUND restated that it’s committed to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind, stating that the resolution process is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and student-centred delivery of its support services.

“We urge all students to continue engaging only through official NELFUND channels and to assist peers who may require help navigating the update process.

“We also appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected students during this period. Your resilience and cooperation have made this progress possible,” she said.

