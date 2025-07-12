Mutfwang Charges Elites to Promote Peaceful Co-existence to End Insecurity

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on the elites to take greater responsibility in shaping narratives that foster peaceful co-existence and national unity, especially in the face of the country’s prevailing security challenges.

The governor made this call while declaring open a one-day Multi-Stakeholder Roundtable Dialogue on Community Policing as a Panacea for Insecurity in Nigeria: The Case of Plateau State, held in Jos.

He emphasised that meaningful public discourse on security must be guided by honest, informed, and patriotic contributions, particularly from the elite class, who are often positioned to influence opinion and policy.

Mutfwang said, “Communities that have lived peacefully together can suddenly be torn apart when the minds of the people are poisoned. Often, this starts subtly. But the elites have the responsibility to provide leadership, to guide conversations constructively. Unfortunately, when elites choose to fan the embers of hatred, they become the ones setting a dangerous agenda, twisting knowledge and spreading misinformation that ultimately sows division among ordinary people.”

He affirmed his resolve to dismantle the artificial barriers of faith and ethnicity that continue to hinder unity and development in the state.

“As I stand before you today, I want to reiterate that I came into government with a firm resolve to restore lasting peace to Plateau. That is why I have deliberately sought to bridge the divides we’ve built across religion and ethnicity. Yet, as recently as yesterday, I received reports of being labelled in certain influential circles. Still, I beat my chest and say, without fear of contradiction, that I have done more than any governor since 1999 in building peace and unity on the Plateau,” he asserted.

The governor again reaffirmed his unwavering support for the establishment of state police, which he believes is a necessary step toward addressing insecurity more effectively.

“I remain a vocal and unapologetic advocate of state policing. In my two years as Governor, I have come to the firm conclusion that the Nigerian Police Force is too large and too centralised to be effectively managed from Abuja. It has become such a vast organisation that every month, it still uncover new complexities about its operations,” the governor stated.

While commending the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation for convening the dialogue and for its relentless efforts in promoting justice, peace, and value-based leadership, he also appreciated stakeholders across different faiths who have consistently stood for fairness and peaceful coexistence in the state, urging them to continue upholding these virtues as key drivers of sustainable development.

In his remarks, the President of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, thanked the governor for his presence and described him as a man of peace and integrity who, over the last two years, has demonstrated commitment to restoring sanity, peace, and order in Plateau State.

He noted that Plateau has suffered immensely from insecurity, with grave consequences on lives and property, and emphasised that the time has come for sincere, inclusive dialogue among stakeholders to chart a path forward for peace on the Plateau and in Nigeria at large.

According to Rev. Para-Mallam, the Foundation is dedicated to promoting justice and peaceful coexistence through value-based leadership development and by creating platforms for dialogue and collaboration among communities affected by conflict.

The roundtable featured a keynote address by Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, along with contributions from several high-profile individuals and peace-building experts.