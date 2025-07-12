Makinde: Coalition Not Threat to PDP .S/West PDP leaders reaffirm support for party

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is an institution that cannot be threatened by talks about an emerging coalition, noting that the party remains united and undivided in the South-west geopolitical zone.

The governor said PDP leaders in the South-west region have resolved that as responsible leaders, they would stay in the party and fix whatever challenges that arise, adding that the PDP will deal with its issues and come out stronger as the only credible political alternative for Nigerians.

Governor Makinde stated this yesterday, while speaking with journalists shortly after a meeting of the South-west PDP Caucus, held at the South-west PDP Secretariat named after Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

He said, “We want the whole world to know that the PDP in the South-west is united and we are together and that the coalition is not a threat to the PDP.

“Who are these people in this coalition? They were in some parties before, whether PDP or APC. What are their antecedents? Does it mean that anytime they move from one party to the other, they have repented or they have something new to offer the people? These are salient questions.

“This Soji Adagunodo House is for the PDP South-west. If the roof is leaking, as leaders of PDP in the South-west, are we going to abandon the building and go somewhere else to take refuge? No. We will stay inside here and fix it to let the people know that we are responsible leaders and we have the interest of the people at heart.

“So, a lot of people can say whatever they like, but in a party like the PDP, which is an institution, we have our own ways and means of dealing with such issues. When we get to the point where we have to deal with such issues, I give you the assurance that we will.”

Earlier, the meeting which comprised the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other key leaders, issued a communique, stressing that the leadership of the party in the zone distanced itself from the coalition.

Noting that the leaders reaffirmed their loyalty to the PDP and commitment to the unity, stability, progress and success of the party at all levels in the zone and across the country, the communiqué added that the PDP South-west Caucus threw its weight behind the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that the party would be open to working with other like-minded citizens desirous of rescuing Nigeria from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It added that the Caucus commended and appreciated Governors Makinde and Adeleke and other leaders of the PDP in the South-west Zone for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the PDP, noting that the “PDP in South-west is intact and urges all organs and relevant bodies of the party to remain focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the scheduled National Convention to further strengthen and reposition the PDP for the task ahead.”

The communiqué read further, “The Caucus resolves to intensify efforts to ensure the victory of our great party in the upcoming by-elections in Oyo and Ogun states as well as Local Government Council election in Lagos State. The Caucus is confident that the PDP as a party of choice in the South-west and Nigeria at large will record sweeping victory in the coming elections.

“The Caucus demands that the federal government immediately release the withheld Osun State Local Government allocation. The withholding of the Osun State Local Government allocation by the federal government is unconstitutional, unwarranted and a violation of the rights and well-being of the people of Osun State.

“The Caucus expresses very serious concern over the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country under the APC administration. The Caucus re-echoes the declaration of Governor Makinde that the 2027 election will be between Nigerians and the APC, with Nigerians ultimately triumphing under the banner of the PDP.

“The Caucus again commends Governor Makinde and Governor Adeleke for their people-oriented leadership in ensuring peace, stability, security and infrastructural development in the South-west Zone.

“The Caucus urges Nigerians not to lose hope but remain resolute and continue to rally with the PDP as our party leads the charge to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.”

Leaders in attendance at the meeting also include the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Dr. Eddy Olafeso; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Dr. Saka Balogun; PDP National Vice Chairman (South-west), Barr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe; and Oyo State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, among others.