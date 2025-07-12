LG Poll: Sanwo-Olu Votes

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu voted at exactly 11:09 a.m. on Saturday at Polling Unit 006, Saint Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Lagos Island Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC officials arrived at Ward E3, Polling Unit 006, at approximately 7:30 a.m. for the Lagos State council polls.

The governor, accompanied by his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged some earlier logistics issues in certain areas, which he said had been resolved.

“Everything is okay here,” he said. “Although the unit is heavily populated, voting is progressing well, and the officers are present. I’ve voted successfully.

“Party agents are here, and it’s extremely peaceful. I’ve seen some logistics issues on TV, but I believe they’ve now been resolved,” the governor said.

He noted that some officers experienced delays reaching their polling units, but expressed gratitude for the calm and favourable weather.

“I commend LASIEC. This election is very important, and I believe results will be compiled later in the day,” he said.

The governor stressed the importance of local government as a vital tier for grassroots development and public service delivery.

“It is vital people realise this is the closest government to them. I’ve fulfilled my civic responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged Lagos residents to come out and vote, describing the process as peaceful and encouraging wider participation.

“I know there were some initial logistics hiccups at certain polling units, but I understand those have now been addressed.

“Let’s continue to come out in large numbers and vote,” the governor appealed.

NAN reports that LASIEC is conducting elections into 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state. (NAN)