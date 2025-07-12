Lagos LG Poll: Voting Begins Early at Sanwo-Olu’s Adeniji Adele Polling Unit

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously as early as 8 a m. on Saturday at Polling Unit 006 and 007 Adeniji Adele, located at Saint Stephens Nursery and Primary school, Lagos Island Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at Ward E3, polling unit 006 at about 7.30 a.m.

The officials promptly began the process of setting up voting materials.

As at the time of filing this report, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is one of the 634 registered voters at the polling unit, was yet to arrive at the unit.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is organising elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

However, there are security personnel on ground to ensure peace and order, while party agents were also present to monitor proceedings.

Alhaja Mariam Pelujo, 68, who has been voting since 1999, said youths are more involved in the electoral process in recent times, unlike before.

“Now, people that have relocated due to marriage and work come back home to vote. I also travelled back home to vote so everyone is more aware of the importance of voting,” she said.

Ganiyu Erinfolami, a former youth leader in the community, said that the residents are ready to vote and ensure peace during the process.

“Our mothers and fathers are here, as well as the youths, who are out casting their votes peacefully.

A first-time voter, Adeola Jimoh, told NAN that the process was seamless and encouraging.

“I came out early because I want to participate in electing my leaders. Everything has been going smoothly and I am happy,” she said.

NAN observed that priority was given to the elderly, nursing mothers, and persons with disabilities, in accordance with INEC guidelines.

There were no reports of violence, vote-buying or technical hitches as at the time of filing this report.

Voting is expected to continue until the last voter on the queue has cast their ballot. (NAN)