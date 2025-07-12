Karl Hala: Africa’s Hospitality to Be Built By Africans, Not on Borrowed Models

Charles Ajunwa

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, has said that Africa’s future in hospitality won’t be built on borrowed models, saying it will be powered by Africans.





Hala,who stated this during the 2025 Hotel Managers Africa Conference held at Lagos Continental, said hoteliers in the continent would rewrite global hospitality with “the unstoppable spirit of Africa”.



In his keynote address titled ‘Reimagining African Hospitality: Powered by People, Built for the World’, Hala said “Hosting you at Lagos Continental is not just an honour… It’s a statement.



“We’re not just offering space – we’re shaping the future. And I’m thrilled that you’re here to be part of it.



“Africa’s hospitality story isn’t new. But the chapter we’re about to write together? That’s going to be different.



“Because Africa’s future in hospitality won’t be built on borrowed models. It will be powered by our own people – retooled, reimagined, and ready to lead.”



Continental Hotels boss said “we can’t afford to wait”, adding, “Africa has the youngest population in the world – yet many of our brightest minds are still queuing for jobs, or worse, queuing at embassies.



“We import training manuals and export talent. That’s the paradox we must

end.



“We stand at a fork in the road: Either we become a training ground for other continents, or we become the epicentre of a bold, African-driven hospitality revolution.”



On training, he said “I’ve seen it all – outdated curriculums, instructors who’ve never worked a

five-star shift, students memorising what they should be mastering.



“But the future doesn’t belong to the textbook. It belongs to the tech-smart, hands-on, hyper-local generation.”



Talking about solutions, he said, “We bring classrooms into our hotels.We reward curiosity over conformity. We invest in VR, AI, and gamification – tools that speak to today’s digital-native youth.



“A cleaning supervisor in Kigali should be able to learn the same skills, on the same digital platform, as a hospitality trainee in Geneva. That’s equality. That’s innovation.”



According to him, “Let’s stop reducing hospitality to ‘hello sir’ and ‘yes ma’am’.



“Hospitality is economics. It’s employment. It’s soft power. It’s diplomacy. When we get it right – it’s transformational. And yes – it’s also business.



“We’ve got untapped brilliance: Nigerian cuisine, Ghanaian warmth, Kenyan precision, ad Rwandan elegance.



“But we must turn these into exportable standards, not just local charms.



To hotel owners and investors, he said “undertrained staff is the most expensive luxury you’ll ever pay for.



“You want growth? Invest in talent. You want stability? Invest in youth. You want returns? Invest in relevance.



“A broken AC is costly – but a broken training pipeline? That’s the real liability.



“Let’s stop copying models that were never built for us.



“Let’s create our own operating manuals – proudly African, globally admired.



According to him, the hotel business is at tipping point.



“If we digitise boldly, train smartly, and promote fearlessly, Africa will not be the world’s hospitality workforce – it will be its hospitality compass.



“Let me echo what I said last month in Abuja. “The next global hotel icon? She may already be sitting in this room – waiting for her first opportunity.”



“Let’s make sure we give it to her. And let’s be bold about decentralisation.



“Talent is not only in Lagos or Nairobi. It’s in Ilorin. In Goma. In Banjul. In Mbale.



“We need regional hospitality hubs – not just city showcases.



Focusing on young professionals, Hala said, “Let me say this clearly. Don’t wait to be chosen.



“Train hard. Think global. Act local. Lead with audacity.



“If no one’s opening the door – build your own entrance.



“You’re not the future. You’re the force of now.



“Hospitality in Africa is not just a sector – it’s a solution.



“So let’s rise. Let’s rethink. And let’s reimagine – together.



“Africa’s hospitality is like our jollof rice – everyone’s got a version, but ours just hits different.



“Let’s make sure the world tastes it – cooked by local hands, seasoned with global insight, and served with African pride.



“Let’s build an industry where the talent speaks our languages, tells our stories, and uplifts our communities.



“The time is not tomorrow. The time is now. Welcome to the new African hospitality.”

