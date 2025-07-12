IBB Will Back Creation of Kainji State, Says Ibeto

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), is said to be favourably disposed to the creation of Kainji State out of the present Niger and Kebbi states.

Chairman, Steering Committee for the Creation of Kainji State, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, told journalists in Minna on Thursday that General Babangida is in support of the proposed state because things have changed from when the former military president created more states.

Babangida it would be recalled, created more states in the country during which he excised Borgu Kingdom from the old Kwara State and merged it with Niger State.

“General Babangida is our father there is no father that will not want something good for his children,” Ibeto noted, insisting that “IBB will support the creation of Kainji State.”

Defending the demand for the creation of Kainji State, Ibeto a former Deputy Governor of Niger State, said it will help to bring a lasting end to banditry and insurgency because the new state will “protect all ungoverned spaces in it’s jurisdiction” in addition to providing job opportunities and facilitate development of the proposed state.

“State creation offers opportunities for development, for employment, the proposed state will protect ungoverned spaces that encourage banditry.”

Ibeto said the proposed state comprising Kontagora, Borgu and Zuru Emirates in Niger and Kebbi states with a population of 2.4 m people and landmass of 27,000 square meters will be among the five biggest states in the country.

The demand for the creation of Kainji State along with carving out of local governments will be presented to the committee of the National Assembly on the creation of states, Ibeto said.