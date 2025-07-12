GTCO’s 2025 Autism Conference to Promote National Commitment to Autism

Raheem Akingbolu

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility philosophy, the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has indicated that the 2025 edition of its Autism Conference aims at creating awareness and drive meaningful action for individuals with autism. To this end, the company called for a national shift from mere awareness to deliberate and inclusive action for individuals living with autism spectrum disorder.

Speaking at a press conference organised to herald the 2025 edition, Chief Communication Officer, GTCO Plc, Oyinade Adegite, explained the initiative’s aim. She stated that advocated for children with neurodevelopmental disorders. She also stated that it supported nurturing families and caregivers as well as encouraged early intervention and advocates for a future where every child can thrive.

Adegite also spoke on the challenges individuals with autism spectrum disorder face. She said: “Sometimes, we ask ourselves what it means to give a voice to those who don’t have one. We must understand and appreciate the unique ways individuals with autism express themselves.”

Delivering remarks at the press conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said the event themed ‘From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion’ reflected the bank’s long-standing commitment to creating impactful support systems through its Orange Ribbon Initiative.

Agbaje said, “What started as a simple but focused effort has grown to shape how we advocate, how we listen, and how we respond. This is the foundation upon which the Autism Programme is built, one that champions acceptance, encourages early intervention, and advocates for a future where every child is given the opportunity to thrive.”

He stressed that inclusion and support for people living with autism should not be limited to policies or special events, noting, “This 15th-year milestone is a reaffirmation of our commitment; a reminder that inclusion and acceptance is a responsibility, and that progress is measured not only by policies and programmes but by the everyday opportunities we create for every child and individual.”

The GTCO Autism Programme includes an annual conference, free one-on-one consultations with international and local autism specialists, panel discussions, and training sessions for caregivers, educators, and healthcare workers.

Reflecting on the evolution of the programme, Agbaje said, “Over the years, thousands of individuals with ASD and their families have found value in our complimentary consultations, and the knowledge shared through our conferences has become a tool for transformation for many.”

He added that while individuals with autism may face difficulties in communication and social interaction, many also possess exceptional abilities.

“We are motivated by these observations to assist with their challenges while fostering their creative talents and other aspirations,” he stated.

Agbaje also commended the local and international partners who have supported the initiative. These include Autism Compassion Africa (Ghana), Behaviorprise Consulting (Canada), and The Colour of Autism Foundation (USA), as well as Yaba and Aro Neuropsychiatric Hospitals in Nigeria.

“The Orange Ribbon Initiative could not support persons on the autism spectrum and their families without the continuing collaborative efforts of many individuals and organisations involved in making the GTCO Autism Conference a success each year,” he said.

This year’s conference will be held from July 15 to 19, 2025, across two venues in Lagos Island and Ikeja. The programme will feature consultations, capacity-building sessions, and community engagement activities designed to promote early diagnosis, inclusive education, and long-term support for people living with autism across Nigeria and beyond.