Gov Eno Releases N1.19bn for Overhaul of Victor Attah International Airport

Sets 8-week deadline for resumption of night flights

In a decisive move to enhance aviation infrastructure and enable night flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved and released the sum of ₦1.194 billion for the comprehensive overhaul of key airport facilities. The Governor has also given the airport management an eight-week deadline for full implementation, warning that failure to meet the target will attract sanctions.

A release by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, stated that this latest funding, covers the replacement of navigational aids, upgrade of airfield lighting and service charges to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). This intervention aligns with the Governor’s broader commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and positioning Akwa Ibom as a hub for tourism and investment.

Rt. Hon. Umanah noted that the Governor’s approval followed a request from the airport management seeking upgrades to the airfield lighting and navigational systems. The improvements are expected to significantly enhance the airport’s operational capacity, particularly by enabling safe aircraft take-off and landing around the clock.

Governor Eno, who continues to prioritize infrastructure development under the ARISE Agenda, has directed the airport management and contractors to adhere strictly to the timeline and ensure quality execution in line with international standards.

Beyond the lighting upgrade, the Governor expressed optimism that several other ongoing projects within the airport ecosystem would soon be completed and ready for public use.

He urged contractors handling key infrastructure components to redouble their efforts. These projects include the new terminal building, access road and car park, VIP shade cover, aircraft apron, taxiway, advanced security and surveillance systems, the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility, and the Aviation Village.

To reinforce the Governor’s directive, the Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Mr. Emem Bob, led an inspection tour of all ongoing airport projects.

He was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, and the Managing Director of the Victor Attah International Airport, Mr. Uwem Ekanem.

Governor Eno’s decisive action underscores his unwavering commitment to world-class infrastructure and marks a strategic step toward transforming Akwa Ibom into a premier destination for business, leisure, and air travel in West Africa.