Ghana Responds to US Visa Restrictions, Seeks Diplomatic Resolution

.Says it has issued 28,626 multiple-entry visas in the US between January to July

Sunday Ehigiator

The Government of Ghana has officially responded to the recent decision by the United States (US) to revise its visa reciprocity schedule, which now limits B1/B2 visa validity for Ghanaian applicants from five years with multiple entries to just three months with a single entry.

In a statement yesterday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration expressed concern over the new restrictions, acknowledging the significant inconvenience to Ghanaian citizens who frequently travel to the U.S. for business, education, medical care, tourism, and family visits.

The ministry also revealed that from January to July 2025, the country’s mission in the US has issued US citizens a total of 40,648 Visas, amongst which 28,626, representing 70.42 per cent, are multiple-entry visas.

“While the Government of Ghana studies the current developments more closely and considers its options, the Government remains committed to working expeditiously with its longstanding partner, the US Government.

“We hope for an early resolution of the concerns that have led to the revision of the schedule, which have been confirmed to be overstays, including by ensuring that the conduct of applicants aligns with the visa application procedures and requirements of the United States.

“It is worth highlighting that from January 2025 to date, Forty Thousand Six Hundred and forty-eight (40,648) visas have been issued by Ghana’s missions in Washington, DC and New York. Out of this, Twenty-Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty-Six (28,626) are multiple-entry visas to Ghana.

“Consistent with our bilateral arrangements, US passport holders are entitled to maximum visa validity of five (5) years, and in most instances, five (5) year multiple entry visas are issued upon request.

“Some applicants, however, apply for single-entry visas owing largely to the limited validity of their passports.

“The official statistics demonstrate that, contrary to false narratives, Ghana has issued, on average, an impressive 70.42 per cent of multiple long-term visas to US passport holders, consistent with our bilateral arrangements. Besides the maximum five (5) year multiple visas, Ghana also issues multiple entry (6) months, one (1) year, two (2) years, three (3) years and four (4) years visas based on various considerations.

“The Government of President John Dramani Mahama will continue to prioritise Ghana’s relations with the United States and is resolved to work on all areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“To this end, as part of efforts to consolidate bilateral relations, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs, last week, led a team of high-level officials to discuss with their counterparts in the United States, issues of concern to both countries.

“Those discussions reached significant outcomes and set a clear pathway for further fruitful engagements. Government will, at its highest levels, sustain best efforts in strengthening relations with the United States in a manner that further enhances people-to-people relations in the mutual interest of both countries.”