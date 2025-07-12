Future X Technological Conference to Shape Next Decade Innovation

Ayodeji Ake

Tech Next has announced that Future X 2025, a two-day, high-impact technology conference is set to take place between August 22–23, 2025, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With over 1,500 expected attendees, including founders, investors, tech builders, policy leaders, creators, and corporate stakeholders, Future X is designed to empower Africa’s development through innovation, technology, and inclusive collaboration.

The Future X conference with the theme: ‘Empowering Africa’s Development Through Technology’, will drive bold conversations across sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, startups, human resources, and intellectual property. From keynote addresses by globally recognised African leaders to industry-specific breakout sessions, Future X promises not just insights but action.

“We created Future X to unlock what’s often in the tech world. This isn’t just another tech event. It’s where ideas become movements, and innovation becomes execution,” said the Chief Executive Officer, Stellar Eminence Africa, Samuel Adewuyi.

The anticipated Future X 2025 event will feature over 15 speakers including industry pioneers, startup founders, and tech policymakers; deep-dive masterclasses, fireside chats, and interactive workshops; breakout sessions across tracks: Fintech, Startups, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, HR, and Cybersecurity.

Vibrant networking space for strategic partnerships and talent discovery; an immersive tech showcase for Africa-first solutions; and a Platform for Growth, Access, and Inclusion.

Future X is designed to not only educate but also to bridge the gap between emerging talent and the tech ecosystem across Africa.

This event will create space for shared learning, practical insight, community-driven, and problem-solving.

Stellar Eminence is a future-focused organisation committed to accelerating Africa’s growth by curating platforms that drive leadership, innovation, and excellence across industries.

Future X is one of its flagship events positioned to inspire action, collaboration, and transformation in the African continent.