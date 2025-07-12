FG Charges New NHIA Board to Accelerate Progress on Health Insurance 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has asked the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to scale up the coverage of the health insurance scheme as part of the drive towards accelerated progress on universal health coverage in Nigeria.

Pate gave the charge while inaugurating the Council at the Conference Room of the ministry yesterday.

The minister described the newly appointed members as qualified and capable.

He noted that the Council Chairman, Senator Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe is well suited for the role, having played a pivotal role in the development of health insurance legislation in Nigeria.

‘With a reinvigorated Council now in place, NHIA is better positioned to deepen reforms and scale impact — further aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, which prioritises accessible, equitable, and efficient healthcare for all Nigerians,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the collective expertise of the board members would be crucial in propelling the authority to new heights.

While acknowledging the challenges on the path of achieving universal health coverage, Pate urged the Council to build on the significant progress made over the last year and a half under NHIA’s current management which includes the reviewed tariffs for healthcare providers and accelerated support for vulnerable groups under health insurance.

The newly appointed chairman, in his remarks, expressed gratitude and recalled his personal contributions to health-related legislation during his time in the National Assembly.