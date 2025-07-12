FG Attributes Delayed June Salary on Technical Glitch 

.Says working to reprocess failed payments

James Emejo in Abuja

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), yesterday, acknowledged that June 2025 salary payments for some federal government employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) failed due to “technical network glitch during the processing of salaries at the bank.”

In a statement, Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, however, noted that the office is currently working closely with the relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure that the failed payments are reprocessed without further delay.

He said the federal government was aware of recent complaints regarding the non-receipt of June salaries by some personnel especially those whose accounts are domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc.

“We appeal to all affected staff of the federal public service to remain calm and rest assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring everyone receives their rightful salaries.

“Employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were affected due to a technical network glitch during the processing of salaries at the bank,” Mokwa said.

“The OAGF understands the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, particularly given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of our valued public servants.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this unfortunate incident has caused and wish to assure all affected employees that immediate steps have been taken to resolve the issue.”

Mokwa added that concrete steps have already been taken to isolate the problem, stressing that arrangements are underway to reprocess the failed payments in the shortest possible time.

“The welfare of federal government employees remains a top priority of the Office.

“The OAGF remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all payroll operations and is open to continuous engagement with stakeholders to ensure sustained improvements in our service delivery.

“Your patience and understanding during this difficult time are highly appreciated,” the statement added.