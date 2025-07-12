Experts Emphasise Power of Story-telling in Advertising, Nation Building

Raheem Akingbolu

For stakeholders in Nigeria’s Marketing Communications industry to fully realise the potential of advertising in driving national development, there is a need to appreciate the place of storytelling in campaigns and marketing strategies, experts have stated.

The experts, who spoke at the Advertising Industry Colloquium 3.0 the theme: “From Dialogue to Data: Merging Storytelling, Human Engagement & Techs in Marketing Communication,” organised by Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, (ARCON), were of the opinion that storytelling could be the easiest way to shape perception, promote made-in-Nigeria products and inspire the market.

The marketing experts believed story-telling not just by brands but leaders and marketers is an essential pillar to nation building as it also connects the past to the present and cements societies.

Leading the discussion, Femi Odugbemi, CEO of Zuri24 Media Lagos, buttressed the point that if Nigeria is to build tomorrow, “we must recognize the role of immersive storytelling not just as a mirror to society—but as a blueprint for what is possible”

Odugbemi said “when we showcase characters who rise above odds, who solve real problems,and elevate their communities, we oﬀer more than content—we oﬀer a mirror of possibility- a mosaic of inspiration. These stories sow seeds of ambition. They plant resilience. They nourish imagination. In them, young minds see not just entertainment—but their own potential”.

While challenging marketers and leaders in all spheres on story-telling, Odugbemi said in telling stories “we must choose stories that elevate, not trivialize, stories that illuminate, not exploit, stories that reframe our country and our cultures, not through pity, but through pride”.

He said Nigeria needs to show the world not just our struggles but our resilience, ingenuity, and triumph over adversity. “Through the lens of storytelling, be it film, music, advertising, or branded content, we can instil a culture of determination and creativity. This is the kind of engagement that builds not just audiences, but communities and nations”, he said.

He said the responsibility to build the future can not fall on creatives alone. Our schools, our regulators, and our industry bodies must rise to the occasion together. Education must evolve. We must teach not just skills but vision. We must equip our students to not only execute campaigns, but to imagine impact. He commended ARCON in setting standards and fostering collaboration between academia and the industry.

President of the International Advertising Association (Nigeria Chapter) Steve Babaeko, who also spoke at the event emphasized the importance of balancing technology with storytelling in marketing communications.

Represented by Arinola Gbalajobi, Executive Assistant, CEO/Legal Officer, Babaeko highlighted the convergence of storytelling, human engagement, and technology in the advertising industry.

Babaeko noted that while technology is a powerful tool, it is essential to infuse it with soul and humanity.

“Tech without a soul is just code, a chatbot can answer a question, but only a brand with a story can earn loyalty.”

This statement underscores the significance of storytelling in creating emotional connections with audiences and building brand loyalty.

According to Babaeko, the future of marketing lies in mastering the art of combining storytelling, human engagement, and technology. He emphasized the need for creative technologists who can merge the artistic and scientific aspects of marketing to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

“stories are older than language.” He noted that marketing communication began not in a boardroom or algorithm, but in the human need to feel, connect, and belong.

Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, said the blend of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms has redefined how we reach and retain audiences.

He said technology is only as powerful as the purpose behind it. The future of marketing communication lies not only in innovation but in ethical, inclusive, and impactful engagement.

In his contribution, the immediate past President of the National Institute of Marketing (NIMN), Idy Enang, told marketers that communication is no longer about pushing messages but about pulling engagement through active listening. He said a lot of marketers don’t listen to themselves and to the consumer, and when you don’t listen, you will create garbage.

He challenged marketers to be versed in crafting compelling narratives and regretted that some works were off the hook. He said storytelling is not automatic as it involves a process and challenges marketers to align their brand purpose to resonate with the audience.

Earlier, the Director General of ARCON, Lekan Fadolapo, had stated that in today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the marketing world is constantly evolving.

He said the purpose of AIC 3.0 was to bring industry experts to share their insights on harnessing the power of storytelling, human engagement, and technology in driving impactful marketing communication.