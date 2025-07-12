Emergency Rule: Women Intensify Prayers for Peace in Rivers 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS), have intensified their weekly intercessory prayers for sustained peace in Rivers State.

The Media Officer for the group, Glory Sunday, said the women who gathered at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital, also prayed for a divine intervention in states ravaged by insurgency and banditry across Nigeria.

The women prayed for the total restoration of peace in troubled states including Benue, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa, Yobe, and Zamfara, and emphasised that insecurity in any part of Nigeria poses a threat to the safety and progress of the entire nation.

They commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her humanitarian interventions, particularly her donation of relief materials to displaced persons in affected regions, describing her efforts as a noble demonstration of leadership and compassion.

While expressing gratitude for the return of political stability in Rivers State, the women offered prayers for the complete restoration and strengthening of democratic governance, and called for immediate reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They noted that “peace has taken root”, and encouraged citizens to continue to pray and collaborate for the advancement and unity of the state.

The women gave thanks to God for the visible peace and renewed spirit of togetherness among political leaders in the state, praying that such unity will be sustained for the greater good of the people.

Many members shared testimonies of divine intervention in both the affairs of the state and their personal lives, attributing the breakthroughs to the power of corporate prayers.

Reaffirming their commitment to sustained intercession, the women declared that the same God who called them to the altar of prayer remains faithful.

They acknowledged that “it is His (God) presence and guidance that continues to inspire our mission to stand in the gap for Rivers State and the entire nation with the confidence that God hears and answers.”