Don’t Distract Otti with Defection Speculations, Abidjan-based Businessman Urges

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

An Abidjan-based Nigerian Businessman, Ikechukwu Nlewedim, has urged Abia people not to distract Governor Alex Otti with unverified rumours of defection.

Nlewedim, the Chairman, Elohim Shipping Limited, Cote D’Ivoire, made the call while speaking with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

He said that Otti had demonstrated uncommon understanding of the developmental needs of Abia, and should be allowed to focus on his job.

Nlewedim, a former President, Nigerian Youths in Cote d’Ivoire, further urged Abia people to support the Otti-led government to adequately unfold its people-oriented programmes in the interest of the ordinary citizens.

“We no longer need rocket science to know that God has given us a governor that is sane-headed and committed to the wellbeing of the people.

“Under his watch, things that seemed impossible in the past are being done easily. Abia people are happy. That is why I think that this defection rumour is an unnecessary distraction.

“The governor is very knowledgeable in politics, governance and administration. He is capable of taking the right decision in the interest of Abia people,” he stated.

Nlewedim, an indigene of Ogbodi-Ukwu, Umuopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state, said that the governor had performed excellently in all departments of governance.

The billionaire-businessman said that the recruitment of no fewer than 2,000 teachers and the raising of teachers’ retirement age to 65 are bold steps that only a patriotic leader could take.

He said that the governor had continued to implement reforms in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security among others.

“The governor’s interest is nothing but to ensure sustainable development in the state, we must give him the needed support to work,” he said.

It would be recalled that there have been speculations that Otti is planning to dump the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).