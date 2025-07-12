  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Congo First to Arrive Nigeria Ahead of African U18/U20 Athletics Championships

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

With just four days to the opening ceremony of the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, Nigeria on Saturday received the first international team as athletes from the Democratic Republic of Congo touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Congolese contingent is the first to arrive for the continental competition scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from July 16 to 20, 2025.

Their arrival officially signals the commencement of international inflow for the much-anticipated youth athletics championship, which will feature elite under-18 and under-20 athletes from over 40 African countries.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) protocol team, led by Arabirin Aderonke, Head of Protocol, was on ground to receive the team in the early hours of Saturday. The athletes were ushered through immigration with efficiency and treated to a warm display of Nigerian hospitality.

“We are excited to receive the first set of athletes arriving for the championship,” said Aderonke. “This marks the beginning of what promises to be a historic and memorable competition. Our protocol teams are fully mobilised at the airports to ensure a smooth experience for all arriving delegations, as the National Sports Commission had demanded excellence from every subcommittee in the LOC.”

All events will take place at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, which has undergone upgrades in anticipation of the competition.

More delegations are expected to arrive in the coming days as Nigeria finalises preparations to host what will be one of the largest gatherings of young athletic talent on the continent this year.

