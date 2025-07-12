Bala Mohammed to Deliver Keynote at Third Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced the 3rd edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, set to hold on July 23, 2025, at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, set to deliver the keynote address at the event.

In a statement co-signed by NGE’s President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, the event, themed ‘Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society’, will be chaired by Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will attend as Special Guest of Honour.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, is also expected to attend the event as Guest of Honour.

The annual lecture series was instituted by the NGE in 2023 to honour the legacy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, revered journalist, former Lagos State governor, and past President of the Guild.

The initiative celebrates his exceptional contributions to journalism, public service, and governance.

“The Lateef Jakande Lecture provides a platform to reflect on issues central to media practice and national development. Alhaji Jakande’s legacy continues to serve as a guiding light for generations of journalists and public servants.”

Previous editions of the lecture featured Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of the Guild, in 2023, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE TV, in 2024. Last year’s theme was ‘Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies’.

This year’s event is expected to draw stakeholders from across the media, government, and civil society for what promises to be another thought-provoking national discourse.