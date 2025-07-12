Anambra South Senatorial By-election: Only Principled Politician Can Represent Ojukwu’s Zone, Says AA Candidate  

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Mr. Chijioke Onyekaonwu, has declared that only people known for their principled stand on issues can represent the zone.

The by-election is billed to hold on August 16, necessitated by the death of the former senator representing the zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in July 2024.

Onyekaonwu, who briefed journalists in Awka at the weekend, said the contest is not about being a billionaire, but about being a principled personality, who can represent the zone, where late Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu hails from.

The candidate said the contest was not about being a moneybag, but about being a principled politician who can meet the expectations of the people.

He said, “You may contend that everyone in the race is a billionaire, but let me remind you that billionaires are not naturally inclined to serve, and that sending such individuals to the Senate undermines the essence of true public representation.

“What Anambra South Senatorial District needs is a servant, a people-oriented person, who will serve in humility. As an activist, I embody the kind of servant leadership our people deserve.

“If billionaires go to the Senate, they will only protect their business interests. But those of us from the activism world will speak truth to power.



“My people call me ‘Comrade’ because of my activism and the way I have consistently championed their cause. I’m running against billionaires who, by their nature, are not servants of the people.

“I’m not going to the Senate for personal enrichment or political theatrics, I’m going to showcase what Ojukwu stood for — the spirit of justice, equity, and fearless representation,” he said.

He maintained that Anambra South, as the home of Ojukwu, must not send passive or self-serving politicians to the National Assembly, but rather elect bold voices willing to defend the district’s interests.