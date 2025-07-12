  • Saturday, 12th July, 2025

Anambra South Senatorial By-election: Only Principled Politician Can Represent Ojukwu’s Zone, Says AA Candidate  

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Mr. Chijioke Onyekaonwu, has declared that only people known for their principled stand on issues can represent the zone.

The by-election is billed to hold on August 16, necessitated by the death of the former senator representing the zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in July 2024.

Onyekaonwu, who briefed journalists in Awka at the weekend, said the contest is not about being a billionaire, but about being a principled personality, who can represent the zone, where late Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu hails from.

The candidate said the contest was not about being a moneybag, but about being a principled politician who can meet the expectations of the people.

He said, “You may contend that everyone in the race is a billionaire, but let me remind you that billionaires are not naturally inclined to serve, and that sending such individuals to the Senate undermines the essence of true public representation.

“What Anambra South Senatorial District needs is a servant, a people-oriented person, who will serve in humility. As an activist, I embody the kind of servant leadership our people deserve. 

“If billionaires go to the Senate, they will only protect their business interests. But those of us from the activism world will speak truth to power.


“My people call me ‘Comrade’ because of my activism and the way I have consistently championed their cause. I’m running against billionaires who, by their nature, are not servants of the people.

“I’m not going to the Senate for personal enrichment or political theatrics, I’m going to showcase what Ojukwu stood for — the spirit of justice, equity, and fearless representation,” he said.

He maintained that Anambra South, as the home of Ojukwu, must not send passive or self-serving politicians to the National Assembly, but rather elect bold voices willing to defend the district’s interests.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.