Alumnus Begins Construction of N250m Study Pavilion in Ebonyi Varsity

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

An Alumnus of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU), Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has flagged off the construction of a study pavilion for the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities of the university.

He added that the study pavilion which would cost N250 million was his contribution to the university.

The businessman, investor and philanthropist said that education should not be seen as an ornamental achievement but as a functional instrument for personal growth and societal change.

Dr. Anyaso while delivering the maiden Alumni lecture of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, urged the students not to study to pass exams but study to understand, to build,and to lead.

In the lecture titled ‘From Classroom to Boardroom: The Power of Education in Shaping Destiny’, Anyaso charged students to start where they are and should not wait for ideal conditions as well as adding value from where they stand.

According to him, other nuggets for success in a classroom include, “Turn knowledge into value, solve problems. Never stop learning, formally or informally, keep growing. Build people not just for profits. Your lead is your real asset. Give back as you grow. If your success doesn’t lift others. It’s incomplete. Lead with purpose not just position.

“Let’s redesign the curriculum to emphasise leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship. Let’s establish innovation labs and student venture funds. Let’s make it mandatory for final year students to pitch real-world projects before graduating.

“Your future is not written in your grade. It is written in your grift. Some of the most successful people on earth started from failure, from rejection, from nothing. Your setbacks as stepping stones. Turn your delays into discoveries,” Anyaso urged.