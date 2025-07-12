All Set for Lagos Local Govt Elections Today

*Sanwo-Olu calls for massive participation by residents

Segun James and Sunday Ehigiator

Lagos State is poised for a significant democratic exercise today as residents across its 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) head to the polls to elect new chairmen and councillors.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had confirmed that all logistical arrangements have been concluded, with electoral materials and personnel deployed across polling units in readiness for the vote.



LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips Okikiolu-Ighile, had announced that 57 chairmanship candidates and their 57 vice chairmanship running mates will be contesting in the polls. In total, 376 candidates are vying for both chairmanship and vice-chairmanship positions across Lagos State.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile revealed that LASIEC has established 13,325 polling units to ensure smooth voter access. While the commission will be using a new electronic voting technology, it will not deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). She clarified that manual voting will serve as a backup should the new technology fail.



According to LASIEC’s data, a total of 7,060,195 voters are registered for the local elections, with 6,214,917 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) already collected. However, 845,225 PVCs remain unclaimed.

Out of the 19 political parties registered, only 15 will participate in the election. Voting will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. and close by 3:00 p.m. today. Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots at the polling units where they originally registered—typically near their places of residence.



LASIEC had said persons with disabilities will receive assistance, and elderly citizens, pregnant women, and nursing mothers will be given priority during the voting process.

The local government elections, considered crucial for grassroots development and governance, will test the strength of political parties in the state and gauge public sentiment ahead of future elections.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged eligible voters to turn out en masse and participate peacefully, stressing that local councils remain the closest tier of government to the people.

Security agencies, including the police and civil defence corps, have assured voters of a safe and orderly process.



The Lagos State Police Command had announced restriction period for vehicular and waterways movement today. The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had said movement would be restricted from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm, instead of the previously announced 3:00 am to 3:00 pm. He said the adjustment was made to accommodate residents with critical medical emergencies and those with international travel plans.

Observers, civil society groups, and party agents are expected to monitor the elections to ensure transparency and credibility.



In a statement he signed yesterday, Sanwo-Olu urged residents in the State to massively participate in today’s local government elections.

He told the people that the election remains the most important as it is the closest to the people where essential and basic services are available to the people

“I call on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the exercise,” he said.



According to him, “the local government is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

“The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and councillors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level.



“This election is not just a constitutional process; it is a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility; it is your right. I urge every registered voter to go out peacefully tomorrow, cast your vote, and be a part of the democratic process that strengthens our communities and our state.”

Sanwo-Olu said to ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, he has directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities.

Law enforcement officials will be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials, he assured.



“I urge all political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to conduct themselves with decorum and to uphold the principles of peace, fairness, and respect for the rule of law throughout the election.

“Our youths in particular should shun any form of violence and instead act as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility.



“I assure you that Lagos will continue to set the pace in democratic development. I, therefore, affirm my administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections that reflect the will of our people.

“Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace, progress, and participatory governance,” the Governor added.