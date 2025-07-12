Akpabio, Sulaiman-Ibrahim Congratulate Okpebholo on Supreme Court Victory

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Sunday Okobi in Lagos

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, have congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, yesterday, described the victory of Governor Okpebholo at the Supreme Court as a triumph of democracy and the will of the people of Edo State.

In his congratulatory message, the Senate President stated that, “What the apex court in the land has done is to affirm the will and wishes of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State. It shows that the election was transparent, free and fair.”

He added, “The declaration by the Supreme Court in favour of Senator Okpebholo against Mr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legitimately and constitutionally elected governor of Edo State has proven that elections are won at the ballot and by people who have identified with the grassroots.

“This judgement has again reaffirmed the fact that democracy is at play and the people of Edo State have wholeheartedly embraced the All Progressives Congress (APC), and popularly elected their preferred choice of Senator Okpebholo as their governor.”

Besides, he stated that the victory which is a milestone has further affirmed Okpebholo’s mandate and pave the way for him to continue delivering exceptional service to the good people of Edo State, adding that the governor has done well in the past seven months and will do excellently well in his four-year tenure.

“My distinguished brother, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulation to you and the wonderful people of Edo State on this landmark victory at the Supreme Court.

“I wish you success and I assure you of the Senate’s support and collaboration in ensuring the state’s progress and development.

“Congratulations once again, Governor Okpebholo. I look forward to a robust working relationship with you,” the statement read in part.



Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court judgement as a “resounding affirmation of democratic integrity and the enduring will of the people.”



She praised Okpebholo’s calm and resolute approach throughout the legal proceedings, and added that the ruling offers a new opportunity to unify and develop Edo State.



Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that Okpebholo’s leadership comes at a critical time when President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is ushering in a bold national shift toward inclusive governance, economic revitalisation, and citizen-focused service delivery.



She expressed confidence that the Okpebholo administration would leverage opportunities to empower women, safeguard children, and promote sustainable development that benefits all residents of Edo State.



“This victory is not just political; it is symbolic of the renewed responsibility to deliver visible impact.



“Edo State stands at the threshold of accelerated progress, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand to ensure women, children, and families are at the heart of that progress,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim.



She wished Okpebholo wisdom, strength, and success as he leads Edo State into a new era of peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth.