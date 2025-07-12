Africa’s most influential music legends under-celebrated, says LAMA

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Industry experts have pointed out that Africa’s most influential music legends, who have shaped the continent’s sound and global image, are still not properly recognised or celebrated.

To address this, the Legacy Africa Music Awards (LAMA) has been launched as a pan-African platform to honour these unsung heroes and tackle both economic and cultural challenges.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Kaycee Oguejiofor, Co-Founder and Project Lead of LAMA, stressed the importance of the initiative.

“For too long, Africa’s music legends have been ignored, their impact hidden in the background. This platform isn’t just about applause; it’s about recognition. It’s about telling our own story and making sure African music history is written by Africans. We can’t keep letting others define our narrative while our heroes are forgotten,” he said.

The initiative also aims to support Africa’s creative economy by creating jobs for local vendors, production crews, and technical teams. It’s expected to boost tourism, promote city branding for the host city, and encourage creative exports and cross-border media partnerships.

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Ibe, another Co-Founder of LAMA, spoke about the wider cultural importance of the platform.

“This is a movement to restore pride in African creativity. By celebrating our pioneers, we are protecting our heritage and encouraging young people to value their roots and make their mark on the global stage. Our music is part of who we are, and the world should see it through our eyes,” he said.

LAMA has already gained institutional backing, with talks ongoing with regional governments, the African Union Commission, embassies, and cultural organisations. Ministries of Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy from various African countries have shown interest in supporting the awards through nominations, delegations, and cultural content sharing.

The event will honour not just artists, but also producers, executives, composers, managers, DJs, and others who have helped shape Africa’s music history. It will shine a spotlight on those who have brought joy, love, resistance, and pride to audiences around the world but have not received the recognition they deserve.

The first edition will take place in 2025 and will honour 30 icons from five African regions: North, South, East, West Anglophone, and West Francophone Africa.

The host city, yet to be announced ), will benefit from a week of legacy-themed events aimed at growing the creative industry, boosting trade, and strengthening cultural ties.

As African music continues to influence the world, LAMA calls on the continent to honour its cultural giants and preserve their legacy.

“Because legacy is not just a moment, it’s a movement,” the organisers added.