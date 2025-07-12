Access Bank, UNICEF, Fifth Chukker Unite for Children’s Education at 2025 Charity Polo Day

.EDSPHCDA partners fund to boost routine immunisation

Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Guards Polo Club in Windsor will today play host to the Access Bank UK Charity Polo Day 2025, an annual philanthropic event that seamlessly blends glamour, global goodwill, and a powerful mission, providing access to quality education for underprivileged children in Nigeria.

Organised by Access Bank PLC in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club, the event is to bring together an elite gathering of diplomats, philanthropists, business leaders, and cultural figures, all united in support of a cause far greater than the game itself.

Also, in a bid to strengthen routine immunisation services across Edo State, the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) has partnered with UNICEF to conduct a comprehensive training programme for healthcare workers. The training took place on the 9th of July, 2025, at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA).

A statement from the bank revealed that, “for over a decade, this initiative has done more than raise awareness, it has raised structures, hope, and futures. From the arid communities of Kaduna State to the refined lawns of Windsor, over 14,000 Nigerian children have already felt the ripple effect of this annual gathering through newly built classrooms, improved learning environments, and restored dignity through access to quality education.”

According to the Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, “This is a platform that unites global changemakers around one common cause: investing in the future of Africa through education. The partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF is symbolic and transformative.”

The statement continued that, “Indeed, this year’s edition promises more than thrilling chukkas and curated hospitality. It will host an influential guest list, from philanthropists and diplomats to captains of industry and cultural icons, all drawn together by a shared belief that every child deserves a chance to learn. It is an afternoon where the applause goes beyond the pitch, to the classrooms being rebuilt and the future being reimagined.

“Proceeds from the 2025 event will directly support the construction of additional classroom blocks in rural Nigeria, elevate learning conditions, and ensure continuity of education for children in underserved communities. UNICEF’s role remains central, ensuring transparency, local engagement, and long-term impact.”

Also speaking, the bank’s Group Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, noted that, “As a bank, we believe education is a fundamental right. By aligning our brand with purpose, we are showing that true financial leadership is measured not just by profits, but by the lives we help transform.”

Similarly, the Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank UK, Jamie Simmonds, underscored the global significance of the initiative: “This event reflects the essence of Access Bank UK’s mission, to connect continents and align prosperity with purpose. Supporting education in Africa is not charity, it is strategy. It is how we build a future that works for everyone.”

In another development, the training for Edo health workers was focused on improving immunisation coverage in order to pave the way for a healthier future for communities across the state.

The Executive Secretary EDSPHCDA, Dr. Coulson Oahimire Osoikhia, shared his satisfaction with the training programme, highlighting its importance in empowering frontline health workers and improving immunisation outcomes across the state.

“This initiative is in line with the vision of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, whose administration is focused on prioritising the health and well-being of Edo citizens,” Osoikhia stated.

He also acknowledged and applauded the continued support Edo State has gotten from NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO, and other development partners in their pursuit towards safeguarding public health.

The training was carried out across five clusters: Owan, Etsako, Edo Central, Edo South 1, and Edo South 2.

Participants received an in-depth training that covered key areas such as the principles of routine immunisation, standard operating procedures (SOPs), vaccine management, data quality assessment, and Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilisation (ACSM).