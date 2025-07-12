Access Bank, UNICEF, Fifth Chukker Ride for a Cause at 2025 Charity Polo Day

Today, the lush grounds of Guards Polo Club, Windsor will become a rallying point for change. Access Bank PLC, in collaboration with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF, will host the Access Bank UK Charity Polo Day 2025, a dazzling convergence of elegance, global influence, and heartfelt purpose, all to champion education for underprivileged children in Nigeria.

This is a bold statement that luxury and legacy mean little without impact. For over a decade, this initiative has done more than raise awareness, it has raised structures, hope, and futures. From the arid communities of Kaduna State to the refined lawns of Windsor, over 14,000 Nigerian children have already felt the ripple effect of this annual gathering through newly built classrooms, improved learning environments, and restored dignity through access to quality education.

“This is a platform that unites global changemakers around one common cause: investing in the future of Africa through education,” declared Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings. “The partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF is symbolic and transformative.”

Indeed, this year’s edition promises more than thrilling chukkas and curated hospitality. It will host an influential guest list, from philanthropists and diplomats to captains of industry and cultural icons, all drawn together by a shared belief that every child deserves a chance to learn. It is an afternoon where the applause goes beyond the pitch, to the classrooms being rebuilt and the future being reimagined.

Proceeds from the 2025 event will directly support the construction of additional classroom blocks in rural Nigeria, elevate learning conditions, and ensure continuity of education for children in underserved communities. UNICEF’s role remains central, ensuring transparency, local engagement, and long-term impact.

“As a bank, we believe education is a fundamental right,” said Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director of Access Bank. “By aligning our brand with purpose, we are showing that true financial leadership is measured not just by profits, but by the lives we help transform.”

Jamie Simmonds, Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank UK, underscored the global significance of the initiative: “This event reflects the essence of Access Bank UK’s

mission, to connect continents and align prosperity with purpose. Supporting education in Africa is not charity, it is strategy. It is how we build a future that works for everyone.”

As horses gallop and glasses clink, The Access Bank UK Charity Polo Day stands as a stirring example of what is possible when business, humanity, and vision move in tandem. It is not just polo. It is not just fundraising. It is a celebration of what it means to invest in people, in futures, and in a world where every child counts.