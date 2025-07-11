Zamfara Launches Feeding Programme for Pupils to Tackle Out-of-school Crisis

In a strategic move to reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve access to quality education, Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday officially launched the Zamfara State pilot school feeding programme at Dan-Turai primary school in Gusau.

The initiative, supported by development partners and NGOs, aims to combat hunger, boost student enrollment and encourage retention across primary schools in the state.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the issue of the growing number of out-of-school children in Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal noted that the flag off of the project signifies his administration’s strong commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to implement various strategies to increase school enrollment in the state.

He said, “Our commitment to education reform includes initiatives to combat sector decay and foster partnerships, such as with the World Bank through the AGILE programme and with UNICEF.

“Recently, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with UNICEF, formed a technical committee of agency heads and stakeholders to visit 14 Local Government Areas, identify out-of-school children and facilitate their reintegration into schools.

“The school feeding programme which we are flagging off today, is part of the emergency response initiatives to promote enrollment and retention of pupils in schools while fighting hunger and malnutrition.

“This is in addition to our engagement efforts with two other NGOs, the International Centre for Economic Development and FINPACT Development Foundation, which have agreed to support the state in implementing a pilot programme to serve as a learning ground for programme implementers and the state government.

“In more specific terms, FINPACT Development Foundation will sponsor the feeding of 1000 pupils in Gusau, Maru, Anka and Talatar Mafara, while the International Centre for Economic Development is sponsoring the feeding of 3300 across Gusau, Talatar Mafara, and Shinkafi.

“I charge all relevant stakeholders and other donor agencies to explore more ways of providing more activities and programmes. This will not only enhance our commitment to the provision of quality and inclusive education, but it will reduce to the barest minimum the menace of out-of-school children, so that together we can make our state a shining example,” the Governor said.