Togo: Arrest Warrants Issued for Subversive Maneuvers’ Instigators

By Franck Digo

In response to calls for insurrection and disinformation campaigns launched from abroad, the Togolese government convened national and international media on July 9 in Lomé. The objective was clear: to present the facts, identify those responsible, and reaffirm its determination to protect republican institutions against any form of subversion, including those taking place in the digital space.

The illegal demonstrations that occurred in June served as a springboard for certain bloggers to ignite social media. Through violent messages filled with vulgar and offensive language, these individuals targeted the country’s leaders, with particular virulence directed at the President of the Council, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

“The instigators and accomplices of these calls to destabilize the institutions of the Republic will be pursued to their last hideouts and punished in accordance with the law,” declared the Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Colonel Calixte Madjoulba, during the press conference.

According to members of the government, most of the individuals behind these calls reside abroad, notably in France. Through inflammatory rhetoric, they urged the population, especially the youth, to overthrow the constitutional order, attack the symbols of the Republic and state authorities, take to the streets, vandalize public property, confront law enforcement, and in extreme cases, even take the lives of those who support the legitimate government.

“These calls to violence, repeatedly circulated on TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp, were disseminated in a coordinated and targeted manner, with the sole aim of sowing fear, chaos, and division,” emphasized one of the ministers present.

During the conference, several video clips illustrating these incitements were shown. The authorities highlighted the active role played by each blogger or influencer involved, through aggressive and hate-driven digital campaigns.

Government officials unanimously condemned these attempts to incite public disorder and denounced the misuse of human rights rhetoric as a tool for destabilization. They also warned against the spread of fake news, manipulated content, and fabricated videos, all contributing to widespread and deliberate disinformation.

They criticized a segment of civil society accused of intentionally distorting facts, notably by falsely attributing deaths to the security forces. The Minister of Security praised the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies, which, according to him, effectively contained the unrest and prevented the instigators from carrying out their plans to plunge the country into chaos.

A Warning…

The illegal and violent demonstrations that marred several days in June 2025 were not without consequences. Multiple authoritative voices have called on the government to fully assume its sovereign duty to protect citizens, regardless of the source or nature of the threat. These voices also warned against the growing risk of digital tools being weaponized as a means of destabilization. In this context, any act of defiance against legitimate authority must be swiftly identified, discouraged, and punished with the utmost severity.

Held under the banner of transparency and public accountability, the press briefing was led by four members of the government: Minister of Security and Civil Protection Colonel Calixte Madjoulba; Minister of Territorial Administration Hodabalo Awaté; Minister of Human Rights Adjéoda Adjourouvi; and Minister of Technical Education Kokou Tchikpé. Together, they presented the facts, clarified responsibilities, and reiterated the state’s unwavering commitment to defending the republican order against all forms of aggression, including those propagated online.