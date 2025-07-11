Sulaiman-Ibrahim Congratulates Okpebholo on Supreme Court Victory

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated with Governor Monday Okpebholo, following the Supreme Court’s decision affirming his election as the Executive Governor of Edo State.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister hailed the verdict as a “resounding affirmation of democratic integrity and the enduring will of the people.”

She praised Governor Okpebholo’s calm and resolute approach throughout the legal proceedings and said the ruling offers a new opportunity to unify and develop Edo State.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that Governor Okpebholo’s leadership comes at a critical time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is ushering in a bold national shift toward inclusive governance, economic revitalization, and citizen-focused service delivery.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Okpebholo administration would leverage opportunities to empower women, safeguard children, and promote sustainable development that benefits all residents of Edo State.

“This victory is not just political; it is symbolic of the renewed responsibility to deliver visible impact,” she said.

“Edo State stands at the threshold of accelerated progress, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand to ensure women, children, and families are at the heart of that progress.”

She concluded by wishing Governor Okpebholo wisdom, strength, and success as he leads Edo State into a new era of peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth.