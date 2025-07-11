Rising Star, Chisooommm, Drops Sophomore Afro-Pop Anthem ‘Nakupenda’

After over a decade in the Nigerian entertainment industry, multi-talented creative Chisom Nkwocha, popularly known as Chisooommm, is stepping boldly into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, ‘Nakupenda,’ set to drop on July 11, 2025.

Born on August 3, 1998, in Lagos, with roots from Imo State, Chisooommm is no stranger to the entertainment scene. A graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, he first made his mark as an actor and commercial model, featuring in major productions like Jenifa’s Diary and Tinsel, as well as appearing in high-profile ad campaigns for telecommunications and fashion brands.

But behind the screen, he was an artist with a notebook full of songs and a heart that beat to the rhythm of the streets.

“Music has always been chasing me,” Chisooommm shared. “Back in junior secondary school, I had a big white book filled with songs — verses, choruses — everything. My friends and I used to freestyle at night in the ghetto, beating tables, just letting it all out.

Chisooommm’s love affair with music transitioned into something more tangible in 2019, when he began recording as a backup singer for friends. His raw talent and emotional delivery didn’t go unnoticed, and he gradually honed his sound — a fusion of Afrobeat, soul and contemporary pop influences.

Now, in 2025, he is ready to share his sound with the world. His sophomore track, Nakupenda — Swahili for “I love you” — is more than just a love song; it’s a vibrant, feel-good dance anthem that celebrates confident women who command the dance floor with grace.

“Nakupenda is for the beautiful ladies who know how to ‘buss’ it down on the dance floor,” he said with a laugh.

With its catchy hook, smooth Afro-pop rhythm, and pulsating beat, Nakupenda promises to be a club and playlist favourite across the continent and beyond.

As Chisooommm makes his official entrance into the music industry, Nakupenda marks not just a new chapter but a full-circle moment — from late-night ghetto freestyles to professional studios and stage lights.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 11, 2025.