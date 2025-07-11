Police Arraign 22 Suspects over Alleged Mob Killing of Travellers in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday arraigned 22 suspected killers of wedding travelers who were mobbed in Mangun community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, comprising men, women, and children were traveling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State, to attend a wedding ceremony in Qua’anpan when they ran into the assailants.

Thirteen of the travellers were killed, while many others were injured.

Arraigning the suspects before the State High Court, the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Ikutanwa, sought the court’s permission for the suspects to take their plea on the four-count charges.

But the defense counsel, Garba Pwol objected to the plea application, citing that two of the 22 suspects were minors, which rendered the charges incompetent.

According to the defence counsel, the two suspects in question were 13 and 17 years old, and the law does not allow minors to be exposed to such proceedings. The defence counsel asked the court for time to file objection.

Responding to the defence counsel’s position, the prosecuting counsel argued that since two of the suspects were below 18 years, their names should be expunged, and the remaining 20 suspects be made to take their plea.

Commenting on the arguments presented by both councils, the presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyon, ruled that it was safer not to take their plea yesterday, instead, an amended plea would be taken on Friday (today), excluding the minors.

Justice Ngyon therefore, ordered the accused persons to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to Friday, July 11, 2025 (today) to enable the prosecutor amend the charges.