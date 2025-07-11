Osun 2026: APC Aspirant, Babayemi,  Commences Tour to 332 Wards

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In order to properly position the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State for victory at the 2026 state gubernatorial and the 2027 general election, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has commenced a meet-the-people-at-the-grassroots tour to the 332 wards in the state.

Babayemi, who recently concluded a month-long consultative meetings with leaders and stakeholders of APC in the state by visiting each of the 30 local governments and the Area Office Modakeke, said that the tempo of awareness already being created within the party should not be lessened.

For the flag-off at Iwo where he covered five wards, the popular governorship aspirant visited Isale Oba 1 and 2, Kidigbo 2, Oke-Adan 2 and Molete 3, urging members of the party to ensure the return of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and as well to ensure that the party was enthroned in the state.

Speaking separately on the occasion, he said re-electing Tinubu would enable him to bring to bear, the vision of transforming the nation through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, before the incumbent President took over the reins of power, the country’s economy had been battered, assuring Nigerians to expect good deliveries at the end.

“We are here because you are dear and important to us. As we all know, the government being run by President Bola Tinubu is anchored on hope. Before Tinubu assumed office, things have been destroyed. There is no magic that can repair it within two years. Whatever we can do to ensure he returns to complete the good works intended, should be done. Those currently ganging up under whatever guise, have nothing to offer. All of them at one time or the other, have been in government before and did little or nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people. They are only pontificating. So let’s support APC and let this start from our Wards level,” he noted.

Babayemi, who called for patience and understanding, implored the people not relent in supporting the government in its efforts at turning around the fortunes of the nation.

Their support, he maintained, was the only thing that could always serve as the needed verve for them to perform more for the good of the populace.

Leaders of the party who welcomed Babayemi at the five wards visited, commended him for efforts at making sure that the APC stay entrenched at the grassroots through his unrelenting efforts.

They promised to support the second term bid of Tinubu and Babayemi’s governorship aspiration, praying for his emergence at the end of the day, noting that his vision for the state would make it one of the best in the country if given the opportunity.