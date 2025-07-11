Northern Forum Rejects Malami’s Guber, Tags Him Political Liability

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), a foremost civil rights advocacy group in Northern Nigeria with over four million registered members, has declared its opposition to the reported governorship ambition of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), describing him as a “recycled political liability” and “unfit to hold public office.”

Speaking at a press conference held in Kaduna, the Convener of the group, Aliu Sanni Mohammed, said the forum could no longer remain silent while individuals with controversial public records continue to seek political rehabilitation at the expense of the people.

“As Nigerians and stakeholders in the politics of Kebbi State, we categorically reject Mr. Abubakar Malami’s ambition to contest for the governorship seat in 2027 or any political office at all,” the CNF declared.

According to the forum, Malami’s tenure as AGF was riddled with allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and gross betrayal of public trust, including his alleged interference in anti-graft investigations, questionable wealth accumulation, and acts that undermined Nigeria’s justice system.

The group cited several instances of Malami’s alleged misconduct, including his purported orchestration of the removal of former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and the subsequent appointment of his loyalist, Abdularasheed Bawa, who was also later removed under a cloud of controversy.

They also condemned what they described as the “flamboyant and insensitive lifestyle” of the former minister, pointing to reports of lavish spending during his son’s wedding in 2021 amidst nationwide economic hardship.

The group recalled how Malami allegedly gifted his son a multi-million-naira mansion and flew guests to Kano in private jets, actions they claim are unbefitting of someone seeking to lead a state battling socio-economic challenges.

“How can someone who allegedly diverted over N800 billion in recovered loot and paid double legal fees for already completed services now parade himself as a redeemer of Kebbi State?” the group queried, referencing allegations from civil society organisations and the House of Representatives.

CNF further accused Malami of abandoning the All Progressives Congress (APC), the platform that brought him to national prominence, for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in what it described as a desperate move to regain political relevance.

“His defection to ADC and his empty rhetoric about patriotism and security are laughable and should not deceive anyone. His time in office only brought pain, setbacks, and division,” the statement added.

The forum used the opportunity to throw its weight behind the incumbent Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris Mohammed, praising his achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, which they said have earned him broad-based support across party lines.

They warned that allowing Malami to return to public office would amount to rewarding failure and empowering impunity, insisting that Northern youths would resist any attempt to impose him on the people.

“Malami represents everything wrong with Nigeria’s political system, arrogance without substance, influence without merit, and ambition without accountability. Kebbi State cannot afford such regression,” the group stated emphatically.

The press conference ended with a strong call to the people of Kebbi and Nigerians at large to remain vigilant and reject what the Forum described as “desperate attempts by failed politicians to return through the backdoor.”