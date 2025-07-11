Nextee Releases Anticipated EP ‘Next Up Olawale’

Ayodeji Ake

Nigerian street-pop sensation, Nextee, widely known as OMO LILE, is set to ignite the summer with the global release of his highly anticipated EP, ‘Next Up Olawale,’ dropping on July 11.

Born in Ibadan, with roots in Osun State and a sound forged on the vibrant streets of Lagos, Nextee pours his life story into this six-track project, creating an uplifting and dance-ready soundtrack for a new generation.

The EP is more than just music, it’s a feel-good experience crafted to lift spirits and get listeners moving.

Nextee describes the project as a gift to anyone feeling stuck or low, explaining: “Every track is made to lift you. Whether you’re dancing, smiling, or just feeling free again. I want you to listen and feel better than you did before.”

This intention is woven through every song, as the EP blends Afro street-pop, UK-inspired grooves, and raw storytelling to create a journey from introspection to celebration.

From the infectious rhythms of the opener ‘Attention,’ produced by Fancybeats, to the seductive and joyful ‘Dance and Whine’ from Bangingbeats, the EP pulses with energy and emotion. ‘Ganusi,’ produced by Dalor Beats, stands out as a chant of confidence, while ‘As I Wake Up’ offers a spiritual bounce of gratitude, produced by Nuelgenie.

‘Monaco,’ another Fancybeats production, delivers a daydream of luxury and freedom, and the closing track ‘Gen Z’ serves as a vibrant anthem for the youth.

Nextee’s rise has been marked by collaborations with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including Skiibii, Reekado Banks, Kizz Daniel, Mohbad, and Idowest, proving his ability to shine among giants.

Reflecting on the EP, Nextee says: “This project is a reflection of my journey, my struggles, and my dreams. I poured my heart into every lyric and melody. I want the world to hear my story and connect with the sound of my generation.”

Now signed to World Famous Entertainment, Nextee is entering a new era of vision and global ambition.

Label head, Stevenator Nana, describes Nextee as the embodiment of originality, passion, and excellence, calling Next Up Olawale “just the beginning of something monumental.” The artist’s street alias, OMO LILE, is more than a nickname—it’s a symbol of survival, dominance and resilience, qualities that shape every beat and lyric.

With his UK-inspired fashion sense and Lagos-bred confidence, Nextee brings not just street credibility but also joy, substance and style to a sound that’s destined to move crowds far beyond Nigeria.