  • Friday, 11th July, 2025

Lagos Announces Second Phase of 2025 Entrance Exams for Model Colleges, Junior Schools

Education | 8 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government, has announced the commencement of the second phase of the 2025 entrance examination for its 16 model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, excluding Vetland Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye.

The Lagos State Examinations Board in a statement, disclosed that the decision follows a wave of public appeals submitted through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. Registration for eligible Primary 6 pupils will run from July 9 to August 15, 2025, with the screening test scheduled for August 23, at designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers across the state.

Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, said the second phase was approved by the government to provide another opportunity for pupils who missed the initial screening.

He stated that the screening test remains the only criterion for admission into the schools.

“The Lagos State Examinations Board therefore solicit cooperation and understanding of parents, guardians, school administrators and all stakeholders, to ensure a hitch fre conduct of the second phase examination exercise,”Orunsolu stated.

Candidates, he noted, must register via the official portal https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng, after which they can print their examination slips using their assigned usernames and passwords.

In another development, the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released the results of the first phase of thee entrance examination for Model Colleges and Upgraded schools for 2025/2026 academic session and are now available at the respective schools of candidates’ choice.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs.Abisola Dokunmu- Adegbite, reiterated that admissions will be strictly merit-based, with cut-off marks varying by school.

She however warned parents and guardians to be wary of fraudsters, stressing that the Lagos State Government does not operate any unofficial or backdoor admissions.

“The examinations board has urged parents, guardians, and school administrators to cooperate fully to ensure a smooth and credible examination process,” she stated.

