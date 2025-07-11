Kwara NUT Trains Principals, Head  Teachers  on  Public Schools Standards

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 40 school principals, vice, head teachers and teachers are currently undergoing professional training in Kwara State.

The state branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) under its study circle organised the three days workshop in conjunction with the national secretariat of the union.

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony of the event, state Chairman of NUT, Comrade Yusuf Agboola, urged the participants to go back to their respective schools and replicate the knowledge acquired.

Agboola added that “this workshop marks yet another significant step in our collective efforts to empower teachers through lifelong learning, collaboration and peer support.”

“The study circle initiative is one the most impactful strategies for professional development within our union.

“It provides a platform for grassroots engagement, mutual learning and critical dialogue aimed at improving both classroom practice and union consciousness.

“This workshop has been carefully designed to equip you with the necessary skills, resources and strategies to effectively help cascade same to other teachers.

“Our mission as a union has always been rooted in promoting not just the welfare of teachers, but also their intellectual and professional growth.

“In a rapidly changing world, where the dynamics of education are evolving at an unprecedented pace, it is imperative that we equip our members with tools, knowledge and confidence to adapt, lead and inspire.”

In his remarks, ex-chair of NUT in the state Alhaji Farouk Akanbi, urged the trainees to make optimum use of the knowledge acquired in the course of the training.

“If you will be useful in your classroom situation as teachers, in your school administration, head teachers, principals and vice principals and in your larger life situation, those things you are going to learn will be very useful to you.”

“Those of us standing before you today, to the glory of God, were beneficiaries of the knowledge you are trying to acquire today. And the knowledge is assisting us in our larger lives till today,” Akanbi said.