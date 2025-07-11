Inaugural Week: Over 200 Inducted as JCIN UNILAG Champions Leadership, Mental Health, AI Awareness

Funmi Ogundare

The Junior Chamber International Nigeria, University of Lagos chapter (JCIN UNILAG), recently hosted its inaugural Organisation Week, culminating in the induction of over 200 members into the student leadership body, in an effort aimed at blending leadership development, civic responsibility, and student wellness.

Held from June 23 to 28, the week-long event featured a packed lineup of activities aimed at fostering student engagement on key issues such as mental health and Artificial Intelligence in education to volunteerism and physical wellness.

“This week was designed to purposefully engage the student community, both intellectually and in terms of health and well-being,” said Amarachi Frederick, JCIN UNILAG Vice President, International and Community.

One of the major highlights was the Mental health webinar, Themed, ‘ Navigating Adulthood: Building your Future while Prioritising your Mental Health’, held in collaboration with Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI). The virtual event drew participation from dozens of students and featured speakers like Dr Abidemi Abigail Kareem Abigail (UNILAG Faculty of Education) and Aisha Adelore , a Clinical Psychologist at MANI. The webinar aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing.

During the program, attention also turned to the future of education at an inter-faculty debate on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Learning. Students showcased oratory and critical thinking skills, with Emmanuel Makinde of the Faculty of Social Sciences emerging as winner. He was followed by Momah Echezona (Pharmacy) and Joshua Ayodeji Ajayi (Science).

JCIN UNILAG’s commitment to blood drive and wellness check-up, organised in partnership with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services, Nigerian Red Cross, and other health-focused groups registered about 107 students to donate blood. Over 60 were successfully screened according to its Director of Projects and Programs, Winifred Umoren.

“This turnout showed the willingness of students to support life-saving initiatives,” she said.

On June 26th, the organisation held its General Assembly and Induction ceremony to formally admit over 200 members into its ranks, the largest such intake in recent years.

“The impact to the University of Lagos and the student community was clear, a focus on mental health, physical health, civic engagement, and a healthier student society,” said Executive Vice President Fathia Abolorw Yusuf, adding that the milestone solidifies JCIN UNILAG’s role as a hub for nurturing ethical, service-oriented student leaders.

The week rounded up with sporting events at the university’s sports complex, encouraging physical fitness, unity, and teamwork among various student groups.