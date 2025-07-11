How El-Rufai’s Policy of Southern Kaduna Exclusion Stalled Yakowa’s Roads Legacy

By Maxwell Bako Dogara

When late Governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa rolled out 19 strategic road projects between May 2010 and December 2012, he did so with a clear vision of inclusiveness. From Zaria to Kauru, Kaura to Birnin Gwari, his blueprint for infrastructure development was spread equitably across Northern and Southern Kaduna. For the first time in decades, communities in Southern Kaduna felt seen, heard, and integrated into the mainstream of state development.

But that progress was abruptly halted following Yakowa’s tragic death in December 2012. His successor, Nasir El-Rufai, embarked on a policy path that largely excluded Southern Kaduna from meaningful capital investments. Many of the road projects Yakowa initiated in that region — including the Kagoro–Manchok–Mabushi Road, Kachia–Kwaturu–Ladduga Road, and Madaki–Kukum–Wasa axis — were abandoned or de-prioritized. Even Northern projects like the Birnin Gwari–Dogon Dawa Road and Yakawada–Tsofoya Road in Giwa, which bore Yakowa’s imprint, suffered the same fate.

Contractors were quietly withdrawn. Funds revalidated under Yakowa were redirected. And development planning became selective — favouring political alignment over equitable service delivery. This calculated neglect bred further distrust and deepened divisions.

However, hope is returning under Governor Uba Sani, who has begun reviving several of the long-abandoned projects. Recognizing that infrastructure should never be politicized, Uba has taken steps to recommence key roads in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Zangon Kataf, Kachia, and Zaria, among others. His approach is a much-needed departure from his predecessor’s — one that views Kaduna State as a united whole, not a fragmented landscape of loyalties.

Some of Yakowa’s 19 projects — like the Barnawa Phase I Roads, Gora–Dutsen Bako Road, Zaria–Hunkuyi–Kudan Road, and Mariri–Kamukuya link — were designed to open up rural economies and provide safe passage for farmers, traders, and schoolchildren. Abandoning them for nearly a decade stalled not just concrete work, but human progress.

The bottom line? Governor Uba Sani has been bringing these important projects back to life to revive the people of Southern Kaduna’s hope. He has paid all pending liabilities under the Kwagiri–Kussom–Wasa Road, leading to the remobilisation of the contractor to site. Also, the long-forgotten Romi–Karatudu Road has now been reassessed for rehabilitation. It is a strong signal that the era of exclusion is ending — and Kaduna is on the path of justice, equity, and renewal.

*Dogara, a public commentator, wrote from Kaduna State