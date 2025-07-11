Federal Lawmaker, Hart, Writes INEC, Requests Creation of New Constituencies in Rivers

Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Rep. Cyril Hart has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Constitution Review Committee of the House, requesting for the creation of two new state constituencies in Rivers State.

The proposed constituencies are Degema State Constituency II and Bonny State Constituency II.

Hart in a letter dated July 7, 2025, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and received by the electoral umpire on July 10, 202, Hart started that the request is necessitated by the provisions of Section 114 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates INEC to periodically review state constituencies at intervals of not less than ten years.

The lawmaker cited Sections 91 and 112 of the Constitution, which also stipulate that a House of Assembly of a State shall consist of three or four times the number of seats which that State has in the House of Representatives.

He further said that the creation of Degema State Constituency II and Bonny State Constituency II would enhance representation and service delivery for the people of Degema and Bonny local government areas.

Hart: “I am writing to formally request the creation of a new state constituency, to be named Bonny State Constituency II, in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, Nigeria. This request is made under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly Sections 91 and 112, which empower INEC to delineate constituencies to ensure equitable representation and effective governance.

“The proposed constituency aims to address the growing population, unique geographical challenges, and socio-economic needs of Bonny LGA, fostering enhanced democratic participation and representation for its residents.

“Bonny LGA, located in Rivers State, is a historically and economically significant region, hosting critical national assets such as the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project and serving as a hub for oil and gas activities. Despite its importance, Bonny LGA currently operates as a single state constituency, which is increasingly inadequate to meet the representational needs of its diverse and growing population.

“The creation of Bonny State Constituency II is a critical step toward ensuring equitable representation, fostering inclusive governance, and promoting sustainable development in Bonny LGA. Given INEC’s mandate to uphold democratic principles and ensure fair representation, I am confident that this request will receive the attention and action it deserves under your esteemed leadership.”

In a related engagement with his constituents, Hart said he has provided sufficient justification for the creation of the new state constituencies.

“My dear constituents in Degema and Bonny local government areas, as you are aware, the National Assembly is on a constitution review and amendment process.

“I have activated section 114 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates INEC to periodically review State Constituencies at intervals of not less than ten years.

“Also, sections 91 and 112 CFRN, which provide that a House of Assembly of a State shall consist of three or four times the number of seats which that State has in the House of Representatives but must not exceed forty seats/members.

“Rivers State has 13 seats in the House of Representatives and therefore should have 39 State Constituencies and NOT 32 seats as presently delineated by INEC, more than 20 years ago.

“As you can see, the House of Assembly of Rivers State is deficient of 7 seats and not in compliance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“Therefore in the light of the above, I have requested through INEC and the Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives for the creation of Degema State Constituency II, and Bonny State Constituency II.

“I’m not unaware of the bottlenecks associated with the creation of States and Constituencies. I have provided sufficient justification to support this request”, he said.