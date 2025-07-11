Fadaella Biscuit Boss Attributes Success to Quality Products



Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Managing Director of Fadaella Foods Ltd, Mr. Peter Igboaka, has attributed the success of the Fadaella Biscuit brand to the company’s commitment to producing high-quality products.

Igboaka noted that the brand’s excellence had enabled it to stand out in the competitive Nigerian market.

The Fadaella boss, while speaking to the Press on Friday, emphasised that the company prioritises building a brand and producing quality products over quick profits.

He stated, “We are not just into production, we also invest in research and innovation, and we’re ahead of the market. This approach has enabled the company to maintain its market lead, despite other companies copying its products.

Understanding consumer needs, Igboaka highlighted that Nigerians value quality products and tend to stick with brands that deliver high-quality goods.

He explained that Fadaella Foods produces biscuits that meet the needs of Nigerian consumers, particularly kids, stating: “Our biscuits are produced with Nigerian kids in mind, carefully considering their taste preferences,” he said.

According to him, As the market leader, Fadaella Foods is set to introduce more product varieties to further solidify its position.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to producing excellent products that appeal to Nigerian consumers.

“The success of Fadaella Biscuit brand is a testament to the company’s focus on innovation and excellence. By prioritising quality and consumer needs, Fadaella Foods has established itself as a leader in the Nigerian biscuit market,” he said.