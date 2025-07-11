Ezeani Receives Prestigious Africa Under 40 CEO Award, Honorary Doctorate

· Named Among 100 Iconic African Personalities

Social impact leader and entrepreneur, Ezinne Ezeani, founder of SheCan Nigeria and Co-Lead at MBR Signature, has been honoured with three major recognitions for her contribution to women’s development and leadership across the African continent.

At a prestigious event held in South Africa, Ezeani was conferred with the Africa Under 40 CEO Award, recognising her remarkable leadership, innovation and impact as a young African trailblazer in business and community development.

In the same event, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from the American Management University, California, in recognition of her exceptional work and humanitarian service that continues to empower and transform the lives of countless women and girls across Nigeria and Africa.

Adding to these honours, Ezeani, who is also a highly sought-after speaker with a vision to elevate African women into leadership, enterprise and social impact spaces globally, was also named one of Africa’s 100 Iconic Personalities; a continental recognition that celebrates influential Africans who are driving transformation, inspiring change and leaving a legacy of impact.

Speaking on these achievements, Ezeani said: “This is not just an award for me; it’s a celebration of every woman and girl whose story has been shaped by the work we do. It’s a reminder that purpose, when pursued with passion and resilience, can truly transform lives and communities. I am deeply honoured, humbled, and more inspired to do more.”

SheCan Nigeria is a growing movement that has empowered thousands of women and girls through conferences such as SheCan DoMore, mentorship, and capacity-building initiatives, while MBR Signature is a thriving outdoor advertising firm.