ALU Alumni Celebrate 10 Years with Impactful Outreach in Makoko

Ayodeji Ake

In celebration of African Leadership University’s (ALU) 10th anniversary, a group of dedicated alumni, led by Bright Emasuode, organized a transformative outreach programme titled ‘Discovering the Leader Within: A Workshop for Young Learners.’

The event took place on July 7, 2025, at Whanyinna Children’s School, nestled in the heart of Makoko, Lagos, a vibrant riverine community known for its resilience and spirit.

The workshop was designed to spark leadership potential in young learners, emphasizing that true leadership begins with self-awareness, goal setting and consistent action.

ALU alumni facilitators introduced the children to the concept of SMART goals, guiding them to set Specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound objectives.

Through interactive discussions, the children were encouraged to dream big, act with intention, and believe in their power to make a difference in their communities.

The outreach extended beyond leadership lessons. The alumni donated books to Whanyinna Children’s School, supporting its mission to provide quality education in a community where resources are often scarce. The day was filled with learning, laughter and shared snacks, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrated growth and togetherness.

For many alumni, reaching Makoko was an adventure, navigating canoes for the first time to access the floating school. This journey became a powerful symbol of the lengths people go to serve others and the importance of connecting with communities in meaningful ways. The experience deepened the alumni’s appreciation for the resilience and beauty of life in Makoko.

“Seeing the enthusiasm and determination in these young learners reminds us why we do what we do,” said Bright Kemasuode “Our hope is that every child here leaves believing in their own ability to lead and create positive change.”

The day concluded with group photos, heartfelt reflections, and a renewed sense of purpose. The energy and curiosity of Makoko’s children served as a reminder that leadership is rooted in service and showing up where one is needed most.