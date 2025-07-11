2026 Enugu Tech Festival To Attract 50,000 Attendees

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State government has said that over 50,000 tech enthusiasts from across the world are expected to attend the 2026 edition of the Enugu Tech Festival.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Lawrence Eze made this known yesterday, while addressing newsmen after the inauguration of the central planning committee of the festival themed Coal to Code: Energy in New Form”.

In his address, Eze said that preparations are already underway for the festival which is scheduled to hold from the 24-27 February, 2036 at the International Conference Centre.

The commissioner said that the festival aligns seamlessly with the ambitious development vision established by the state governor, Peter Mbah, who is committed to transforming Enugu into a hub for innovation and technology.

“Encouraged by the success of the 2025 festival, which attracted over 28,000 tech enthusiasts, startups, and industry leaders in Nigeria, we aim to elevate the festival in 2026, setting our sights on an ambitious target of 50,000 attendees,” he said.

He maintained that under Mbah’s leadership, the ministry was working to create an ecosystem that fosters creativity, enhances skills, and promotes sustainable development.

“The Enugu Tech Festival serves as a testament to this vision, emphasizing our commitment to integrating technology into our daily lives for economic growth and societal advancement,”he said.

He noted that the festival will also showcase educational exchanges, foster collaboration among innovators, and boost entrepreneurship, while also combining international best practices with local talents and ideas.