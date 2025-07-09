Growmie University Launches to Fill the Gap Traditional Schools Ignored: Real-World Skills. Real-Time Results.

The team behind Growmie has officially launched Growmie University, a new-age education platform designed to deliver what most traditional universities never could: practical, money-making knowledge that works in the real world — right now.

In a time where millions are graduating with certificates but no clear path to income, Growmie University is offering an alternative: Recorded and Live classes taught by experts, focused on speed, skill, and success.

“We didn’t come to play school. We came to deliver results,” says Growmie founder Amadi Harry Excellent. “People are tired of memorizing theories that can’t feed them. What they want are skills they can use today to start earning.”

What Is Growmie University?

Growmie University is not a traditional institution. It’s a mobile-first learning experience powered by the Growmie App, where users learn directly from skilled professionals, creators, and business experts — in live and prerecorded session

Whether you want to: Learn how to close sales. Master public speaking. Build a profitable side hustle. Break into tech, fashion, design, digital marketing, or entrepreneurship. Growmie University connects you directly to the people already doing it in real time.

What Makes It Different?

● Live Classes Only: No outdated, dusty content. Real people teaching real skills, live.

● No Academic Bureaucracy: No long waits, no entrance exams, no degrees needed.

● Practical First: Every course is built to solve a real-life problem or open an income door.

● Accessible to All: Anyone with a phone and curiosity can enroll and start learning immediately.

● Skill-to-Income Focused: Courses aren’t designed to impress — they’re built to empower. “We’re not teaching you how to pass exams. We’re teaching you how to pass bills,” Amadi says. “It’s that serious.”

How to Join:

Anyone can access Growmie University through the Growmie App or website Download the Growmie App on the Google Play Store or IOS or visit www.growmieuniversty.com

Enroll, watch or attend live, ask questions, and apply what you learn instantly

Who Is It For?

Students tired of theory. Professionals looking to level up. Entrepreneurs who want practical tools. Anyone hungry for change, clarity, and cashflow

What Students Are Saying

Growmie University has already impacted hundreds of lives during its soft launch. “This is what school should have been.“One class here gave me more direction than four years in school. “I made money the same week I took a class.”

Final Words

Growmie University isn’t here to replace formal education — it’s here to fix what’s missing. “We’re giving people what they really need: clarity, confidence, and cash-producing skills,” Amadi added. “This isn’t education for someday. It’s education for right now.