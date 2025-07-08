YEEP Set to Empower Young Nigerians, Create New Generation of Leaders, Says Idoko-Uloko

Founder of Activate Success International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko, has said that her outfit is poised to empower young Nigerians and create a new generation of leaders.

She said with the right skills, strategies, and stories, the entrepreneural spirit of the Nigerian youths can be awakened for a brighter future.

Idoko-Uloko made the submissions while announcing the upcoming National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit (YEEP) 2025 organized by the Foundation to mark a decade of impactful work in youth empowerment.

In a statement on Sunday, she said: “It’s been ten years of transforming lives and creating opportunities for young Nigerians. Through our partnership with the NYSC and various stakeholders, we have empowered countless youths to become entrepreneurs and drivers of economic growth. YEEP 2025 is a celebration of our collective achievements and a call to action for the next generation of innovators”.

The Founder said that the event scheduled for July 15 in Abuja will feature inspiring keynote addresses, panel discussions, and entertainment segments.

“The summit boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and guests, including Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group”, she said.

Idoko-Uloko further emphasized the importance of empowerment, stressing that “YEEP 2025 is more than just a summit; it’s a movement to inspire, empower, and activate Nigeria’s youth to take charge of their future.”

She added that dignitaries including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imman Sulaiman Ibrahim, and the Minister of Youth, Hon. Oluwande Ayodele are billed to attend the summit.

“Activate Success International Foundation aims to create a new generation of leaders and innovators through YEEP 2025. Let’s come together to shape the entrepreneurial future of Nigeria’s youth. We believe that with the right skills, strategies, and stories, we can create a brighter future for our nation”, Idoko-Uloko said.