Tinubu Urges BRICS to Rethink Global Governance Structure, Finance, Health

•Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on BRICS’ allies

DejiElumoyeand Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has called for a re-evaluation of the current global governance structure, as well as the financial and healthcare systems, urging greater equity and inclusion for low-income and emerging economies, particularly in Africa.

The remarks came as President Donald Trump said United States will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning itself with what he termed “anti-American policies” of the BRICS group of developing nations.

BRICS, an acronym derived from the names of the early members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a formal intergovernmental organisation that aims to create greater economic and geopolitical integration and coordination among member states.

Addressing the 17th meeting of the Global South and Emerging Economies bloc, BRICS, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tinubu stated that environmental degradation, climate crisis, and healthcare inequalities should receive more attention, as they contributed to slowing growth and development.

Tinubu, invited to the summit by Brazil’s President LuizInacio Lula Da Silva, stated that Nigeria supported the BRICS position on the need to focus on collective, fair, and equitable global development.

Nigeria became the ninth partner country of BRICS in January 2025, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024, had created the partner-country category.

According to the president, “Nigeria, therefore, associates with what I have heard today and all that has happened in BRICS. The next issues are financial restructuring and re-evaluation of the global structure.”

Tinubu stated, “Africa has contributed the least to global emissions but suffers the most.”

He emphasised the need for a new path of justice anchored on fairness, sustainable technology transfer, and accessible financing, so that emerging economies could fully benefit from various initiatives.

He said, “The African continent is creating the path through the African Carbon Market Initiative and the Great Green Wall. We believe that COP-30 will strengthen our resolve to adopt a strategic approach to achieving a healthy global environment.

“Nigeria strongly believes in South-South cooperation. We can, therefore, not be passive participants in global decision-making on financial restructuring, debt forgiveness, climate change, environmental issues, and healthcare.

“We must be the architects of a future that addresses the specific needs and concerns of youths, who represent 70 per cent of our population in Nigeria. Therefore, Nigeria remains guided by our long-term vision, 2050, and nationally determined contribution.

“We are taking bold steps to accelerate renewable energy adoption, mainstream climate action, promote nature-based solutions, strengthen urban resilience, champion South-South cooperation, align with the global renewal framework, and achieve universal health coverage for all.”

The president also said addressing non-communicable diseases must remain a collective health concern.

According to him, “As we approach COP-30 and look to strengthen the global health system, we believe the BRICS must not only be a bloc for emerging economies but also a beacon for emerging solutions and resolutions rooted in solidarity, self-reliance, sustainability, and shared prosperity of a common future.

“Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to strategic collaboration that translates into sustainable and inclusive development for all.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and his finance counterpart, Mr. Wale Edun, accompanied the president to the summit.

In exercising its pro tempore presidency of BRICS, the Brazilian government announced Nigeria’s formal admission as a partner country on January 17, 2025.

As the world’s sixth most populous country and one of Africa’s major economies, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other BRICS members.

Nigeria plays an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and reforming global governance, which are top priorities during Brazil’s current presidency.

Tuggar called on BRICS nations to lead a transformative global agenda that addressed the twin challenges of climate change and health inequity.

Speaking on behalf of Tinubu, he delivered an address outlining Nigeria’s vision for a just transition and the need for urgent, unified action at the BRICS meeting in Brazil.

Tuggaremphasised that the health of the planet and the health of people, from cities to rural communities, were intrinsically linked and must be treated as such.

He stressing, “The climate emergency heeds no borders. Just like global healthcare, we fix our own problems when we work together.”

Tuggar stated that despite contributing minimally to global emissions, Africa was disproportionately affected by climate change, citing examples from Nigeria, including deadly flooding in Mokwa, increasing desertification in the north, and rising sea levels in the Niger Delta, all of which were taking a toll on lives and livelihoods.

He lamented, “Climate change is not a ‘tomorrow problem’ for Nigeria,” and expressed condolences to victims of recent natural disasters.

The minister called attention to Nigeria’s investments in renewable energy, including hydro and solar, and affirmed the country’s commitment to initiatives, such as the African Carbon Market and the Great Green Wall.

He urged BRICS to increase climate financing support to developing nations, saying such assistance would enable the Global South to pursue ambitious climate targets while maintaining economic growth.

“We believe COP30 must grasp the challenge of allowing the Global South to grow economically while safeguarding our collective responsibility to meet the challenge of climate change,” he said.

On global health, Tuggar warned that the inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a complete reinvention of global health systems.

“Would so many children still die of malaria if this were a level playing field?” he asked, adding, “COVID-19 was a tragedy, but also a warning.”

Tuggar outlined Nigeria’s Long-Term Vision 2050, which sought to integrate renewable energy, urban efficiency, and climate resilience into national planning. The plan included reforestation and sustainable agriculture projects, as well as knowledge-sharing with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

He urged COP-30 to rise above “sterile and toothless diplomacy,” arguing that BRICS is well-positioned to offer a new framework for tackling old and emerging challenges.

Meanwhile, Trump said the U.S. will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning itself with BRICS.

With forums, such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive “America First” approach of the U.S. president, BRICS is presenting itself as a haven for multilateral diplomacy amid violent conflicts and trade wars.

According to Reuters, in a joint statement from the opening of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, the group had warned that the rise in tariffs threatened global trade, continuing its veiled criticism of Trump’s tariff policies.

Hours later, Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join with the grouping.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the “Anti-American policies” reference in his post.

Trump’s administration is seeking to finalise dozens of trade deals with a wide range of countries before his July 9 deadline for the imposition of significant “retaliatory tariffs.”

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members. Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining, according to sources, while other 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in the BRICS, either as full members or partners.

Indonesia’s senior economic minister, AirlanggaHartarto, is in Brazil for the BRICS summit and is scheduled to go to the U.S. on Monday to oversee tariff talks, an official told Reuters. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In opening remarks to the summit earlier, Brazil’s President LuizInacio Lula da Silva drew a parallel with the Cold War era’s Non-Aligned Movement, a group of developing nations that resisted joining either side of a polarised global order.

“BRICS is the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement,” Lula told leaders. “With multilateralism under attack, our autonomy is in check once again.”

BRICS nations now represented more than half the world’s population and 40 per cent of its economic output, Lula stated in remarks on Saturday to business leaders, warning of rising protectionism.