SPIN Inducts 96 New Members, Honors Ogunsanya at 5th Induction Ceremony

Kayode Tokede

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has inducted 96 new members at its 2025 cohort induction ceremony in Lagos. The event marked a significant milestone in the institute’s six-year history and strengthening its position as Nigeria’s premier professional body for sustainability practitioners.

In his keynote presentation titled, “The Future of Sustainability in a Volatile Global System: Implications for Africa,” Dr. Louis Meuleman, distinguished expert in public administration and sustainability, addressed growing turbulence in global governance systems.

He emphasised the need for decentralized approaches that support local implementation and collaborative frameworks, urging inductees to champion authentic, locally-driven sustainability solutions for Africa.

Speaking, Vice President of SPIN, Ini Abimbola, said, “Today we induct 96 professionals into our institute, our largest cohort yet. This brings our total membership to 296, reflecting the growing influence of sustainability leadership in Nigeria.” She outlined SPIN’s strategic vision, stating, “Our next milestone is attaining chartered status. This will strengthen our authority to standardize sustainability practices nationwide, institutionalize our frameworks across sectors, and amplify Nigeria’s leadership globally.”

The ceremony featured conferment of honorary fellowship on Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and Airtel Africa Foundation, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to sustainable development across Nigeria and Africa. His opening remarks emphasized the critical intersection of sustainable investment principles and economic development strategies.

Since its inception in August 2019, SPIN has recorded significant milestones including a partnership with the Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS) U.K., comprehensive training programmes, positioning itself for chartered status recognition and its recent establishment of a Scientific Committee for thought leadership.